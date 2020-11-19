Bionano Genomics and its Users Present the Saphyr System for Optical Genome Mapping and Various Advancements in Clinical Variant Detection at AMP 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that the performance and application of its Saphyr system for optical genome mapping are being showcased at the Annual Meeting of the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), being held virtually at amp20.amp.org from November 16-20. AMP is widely recognized as the preeminent scientific society dedicated to advancing the clinical practice, science and excellence of molecular and genomic laboratory medicine. With over 2,500 members in over 50 countries working in the field of molecular pathology, its annual meeting is considered the prime event for presenting advances and technological innovations in molecular diagnostics to pathologists, laboratory directors and clinical professionals.



The Annual Meeting of AMP carries an educational component that teaches pathologists and laboratory professionals about novel and emerging methods in molecular pathology. For the first time at the meeting this year, Bionano optical genome mapping was taught as a technique in molecular pathology in the Get AMPed! Virtual Course on testing modalities for genome structure analysis along with current standard of care methods such as karyotyping, FISH and microarray analysis.

In other sections of the conference, the application of the Saphyr system in a growing number of clinical applications is being showcased in a Corporate Workshop presented by Bionano and in a poster presentation. These events cover the recent progress in applying Saphyr to an expanding array of diseases, including repeat expansion disorders such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Fragile-X syndrome, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), and a variety of other complex genetic disorders and heme malignancies.

Below is a listing of presentations at AMP 2020 featuring the use of Bionano’s optical genome mapping technology:

Updates and Case Studies in Molecular Pathology – Get AMPed! Virtual Course

Sunday, November 15, 2020 – 12:30 pm - 12:55 pm

Testing Modalities to Look at Genome Structure: Conventional Cytogenetics, FISH and Chromosomal Microarray Analysis

Yassmine Akkari, Ph.D., Legacy Health

AMP Corporate Workshop

November 16-20, 2020 – On-Demand

Next Generation Cytogenomics: High Resolution Structural Variation Detection by Optical Mapping

Alex Hastie, Ph.D., Vice President Clinical Affairs, Bionano Genomics

AMP 2020 Abstracts/Posters – On-Demand

TT34: Optical Mapping Enables High-Throughput Analysis of Pathogenic Repeats

Ernest Lam, Ph.D., Senior Manager, Bioinformatics, Bionano Genomics

Repetitive elements are abundant and diverse in the human genome. They are also genetically unstable. Repeat expansions and contractions could impact protein structure and gene regulation. They underlie disorders such as facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). However, sequence analysis of these regions can be challenging. Clinical laboratories often rely on Southern blotting, which is labor-intensive and typically requires radioactive staining. Optical mapping with Bionano Genome Imaging provides an alternative high-throughput workflow that overcomes these limitations.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools, and genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the timing and content of the presentations identified in this press release; the effectiveness and utility of Bionano’s technology in basic genetic research and clinical settings, including its clinical applications with respect to genetic disorders and heme malignancies; the capabilities of Bionano’s technology in comparison to other standard of care methods; and Bionano’s strategic plans. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive products; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; the loss of key members of management and our commercial team; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.



