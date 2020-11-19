Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Evolving Gold Announces Appointment of Charles Jenkins as Interim CEO

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Gold Corp. (CSE: EVG) (FSE: EV71) (OTCB: EVOGF) (the “Company” or “EVG”) announces that due to the sudden passing of Mr. R. Bruce Duncan, our Chief Executive Officer, last week certain interim appointments have been made.

The board has appointed Mr. Charles Jenkins CPA, CGA, the company's chief financial officer for the past ten years as interim chief executive officer, effective immediately. Mr. Jenkins has also been appointed as a director of the Company.

The board is reviewing the Company overall, and is actively reviewing opportunities to advance the Company. Further announcements will be made as and when appropriate.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

EVOLVING GOLD CORP.

“Robert Horsley”

Director
info@evolvinggold.com

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


