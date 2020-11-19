Hill International to Provide Construction Support Services for LA Metro’s I-5 Improvement Project in Northern Los Angeles County

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA and IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL) (Hill), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that it has been selected by the Board of Directors of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and awarded a contract to provide construction support services for a significant improvement project on U.S. Interstate 5 (I-5).



In cooperation with Caltrans District 7, Metro is undertaking a project to improve road conditions of the I-5 as it passes through northern Los Angeles County in the area of Santa Clarita—an approximately 40-minute drive from downtown Los Angeles. The work will extend from the I-5/SR 14 interchange to Parker Road in Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County. This nearly 14-mile stretch covers other major interchanges including State Route 126 and Magic Mountain Parkway. Improvements include the addition of high-occupancy vehicle lanes along the median of I-5, the creation of and maintenance of existing truck lanes, and the construction of auxiliary lanes between on-ramps and subsequent off-ramps. The project will also involve intelligent transportation system improvements, including traffic count stations, closed-circuit television cameras, and ramp metering. These improvements will enable the road to handle more traffic at peak hours and provide a safer and faster commute for the residents of northern Los Angeles County.

“In Los Angeles, traffic affects our quality of life substantially,” says Hill Vice President and project Senior Construction Engineer David Tiberi, PE. “By undertaking infrastructure improvement projects, Metro is saving time and money for the millions of people who live and work in Los Angeles County. Our local team is ready to support Metro’s project with high-quality construction support services and help deliver the work on time and under budget.”

As the construction support services consultant, Hill will assist Metro staff in providing construction management oversight for the project. Hill’s support services will begin in the contract procurement phase, continue through pre-construction activities and construction, and culminate in the construction contract closeout. Our professionals will support Metro during inspections, provide administrative support, and offer various technical assistance through the lifecycle of the project. Hill will also help manage and confirm compliance with contract requirements and government regulations.

“We’re proud to continue offering our services to Metro—a client we are fortunate to have supported on many transportation projects over the years,” says Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali. “Our teams have also accrued valuable experience supporting other I-5 improvement projects with different government agencies, such as the Orange County Transportation Authority. These projects are critical to keeping Southern California moving and we look forward to bringing the industry-leading services our teams regularly provide throughout the region to Metro’s I-5 improvement project.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in 69 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.

Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C

Senior Vice President

(215) 309-7707

elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

The Equity Group, Inc.

Devin Sullivan

Senior Vice President

(212) 836-9608

dsullivan@equityny.com