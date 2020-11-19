Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Announces Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Declares Increased Distribution of $0.145 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSI) (“Oaktree Strategic Income” or the “Company”), a specialty finance company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended September 30, 2020.



Financial Highlights for the Quarter and Year Ended September 30, 2020

Total investment income was $9.0 million ($0.30 per share) and $39.5 million ($1.34 per share) for the fourth fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year of 2020, respectively, as compared with $8.6 million ($0.29 per share) and $49.6 million ($1.68 per share) for the third fiscal quarter of 2020 and the full fiscal year of 2019, respectively. The increase in investment income for the quarter was primarily driven by higher yields on new originations and higher make-whole interest income and prepayment fees resulting from the partial paydown of an investment. The decrease in investment income for the full year was primarily due to lower interest income due to lower LIBOR, the Company's debt investment in OCSI Glick JV LLC ("OCSI Glick JV") being on non-accrual status and a smaller average investment portfolio.



Net investment income was $3.7 million ($0.13 per share) and $16.2 million ($0.55 per share) for the fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year of 2020, respectively, as compared with $3.2 million ($0.11 per share) and $21.1 million ($0.72 per share) for the third fiscal quarter of 2020 and full fiscal year of 2019, respectively. The increase in net investment income was primarily driven by higher investment income and lower interest expense. The decrease in net investment income for the full year was primarily due to lower investment income, partially offset by lower interest expense.



Net asset value ("NAV") per share was $9.05 as of September 30, 2020, up 7% from $8.47 as of June 30, 2020. The increase in NAV was primarily attributable to unrealized gains resulting from price increases on liquid debt investments and the impact of tighter credit spreads on private debt investment valuations following the improvement in broader credit market conditions. NAV was down 6% from $9.65 as of September 30, 2019, primarily due to depreciation of certain debt investments related to increased market volatility resulting from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.



Originated $54.1 million of new investment commitments and received $71.6 million of proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Of these new investment commitments, 86.2% were first lien loans and 10.0% were second lien loans. The weighted average yield on new debt investments was 9.5%.



Total debt outstanding was $267.6 million as of September 30, 2020. The total debt to equity ratio was 1.00x, and the net debt to equity ratio was 0.91x, after adjusting for cash and cash equivalents.



Liquidity as of September 30, 2020 was composed of $25.1 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $83.3 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities (subject to borrowing base and other limitations). Unfunded investment commitments were $33.7 million ($19.7 million excluding unfunded commitments to the OCSI Glick JV), with approximately $14.4 million that can be drawn immediately. The remaining $5.3 million is subject to certain milestones that must be met by one of the Company's portfolio companies.



A quarterly cash distribution was declared of $0.145 per share, a 16% increase from the prior quarter distribution, payable on December 31, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2020.



Armen Panossian, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, said, “OCSI delivered strong performance in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a continued recovery in NAV and solid earnings growth. NAV grew by 7% in the quarter, reflecting improvement in credit market conditions and the ongoing strong credit quality of the mostly first lien investment portfolio. Net investment income rose by 18% from the third quarter, as we have been leveraging Oaktree’s credit platform to deploy capital in opportunistic investments on attractive terms. Reflecting our solid results, the Board of Directors announced a December dividend of $0.145 per share. Looking ahead, we believe that OCSI’s conservatively positioned portfolio is well-positioned to continue to generate strong risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders.”

Distribution Declaration

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.145 per share, an increase of 16%, or $0.02 per share, from the prior quarter distribution, payable on December 31, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2020.

Distributions are paid primarily from distributable (taxable) income. To the extent taxable earnings for a fiscal taxable year fall below the total amount of distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a return of capital to the Company’s stockholders.



Results of Operations

For the three months ended For the year ended September 30,

2020 (unaudited) June 30, 2020 (unaudited) September 30,

2019 (unaudited) September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Operating results: Interest income $ 7,730,348 $ 7,783,459 $ 11,975,868 $ 36,391,297 $ 48,995,053 PIK interest income 938,550 744,122 9,633 1,983,129 26,220 Fee income 277,251 108,580 92,675 1,153,610 606,197 Dividend income 6,008 — — 6,008 — Total investment income 8,952,157 8,636,161 12,078,176 39,534,044 49,627,470 Net expenses 5,206,521 5,467,652 6,936,609 23,330,544 28,487,219 Net investment income 3,745,636 3,168,509 5,141,567 16,203,500 21,140,251 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 16,910,056 38,990,006 (2,145,221 ) (17,470,703 ) (14,166,269 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 20,655,692 $ 42,158,515 $ 2,996,346 $ (1,267,203 ) $ 6,973,982 Net investment income per common share $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.17 $ 0.55 $ 0.72 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per common share $ 0.57 $ 1.32 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.48 ) Earnings (loss) per common share — basic and diluted $ 0.70 $ 1.43 $ 0.10 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.24





As of September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020

(unaudited) September 30, 2019 Select balance sheet and other data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,072,749 $ 30,102,649 $ 5,646,899 Investment portfolio at fair value 502,293,365 506,452,244 597,104,447 Total debt outstanding 267,586,378 312,156,800 294,656,800 Net assets 266,681,411 249,709,066 284,450,006 Net asset value per share 9.05 8.47 9.65 Total debt to equity ratio 1.00 x 1.25 x 1.04 x Net debt to equity ratio 0.91 x 1.13 x 1.02 x













Total investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $9.0 million and included $7.7 million of interest income from portfolio investments, $0.9 million of payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income and $0.3 million of fee income. Total investment income was $0.3 million higher as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, primarily driven by higher yields on new originations and higher make-whole interest income and prepayment fees resulting from the partial paydown of an investment.

Total investment income for the year ended September 30, 2020 was $39.5 million and included $36.4 million of interest income from portfolio investments, $2.0 million of PIK interest income and $1.2 million of fee income. Total investment income was $10.1 million lower as compared to the year ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to lower interest income due to lower LIBOR, the Company's debt investment in the OCSI Glick JV being on non-accrual status and a smaller average investment portfolio.

Net expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 totaled $5.2 million, down $0.3 million from $5.5 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decline was primarily attributable to a $0.5 million decrease in interest expense due to lower borrowings, offset by $0.2 million of higher professional fees.

Net expenses for the year ended September 30, 2020 totaled $23.3 million, down $5.2 million from $28.5 million for the year ended September 30, 2019. The decline was primarily driven by $2.3 million of lower Part I incentive fees (net of waivers) due to lower investment income, a $2.1 million decrease in interest expense as a result of lower LIBOR and a $0.6 million decrease in professional fees, administrator expense and general and administrative expenses.

Net investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $3.7 million ($0.13 per share), up as compared with $3.2 million ($0.11 per share) for the third fiscal quarter of 2020, primarily driven by a $0.3 million increase in investment income and a $0.3 million decrease in net expenses.

Net investment income for the year ended September 30, 2020 was $16.2 million ($0.55 per share), down as compared with $21.1 million ($0.72 per share) for the year ended September 30, 2019, primarily attributable to a $10.1 million decrease in investment income, partially offset by a $5.2 million decrease in net expenses.

Net realized and unrealized gains on the investment portfolio for the quarter were $16.9 million, primarily driven by price increases on liquid debt investments and the impact of tighter credit spreads on private debt investment valuations resulting from the continued improvement in broader credit market conditions during the quarter. Net realized and unrealized losses on the investment portfolio for the year ended September 30, 2020 were $17.5 million, primarily due to depreciation of certain debt investments related to increased market volatility resulting from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.





Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of ($ in thousands) September 30, 2020

(unaudited) June 30, 2020

(unaudited) September 30, 2019

(unaudited) Investments at fair value $ 502,293 $ 506,452 $ 597,104 Number of portfolio companies 78 76 84 Average portfolio company debt size $ 6,600 $ 6,700 $ 7,200 Asset class: Senior secured debt 89.7 % 90.9 % 90.9 % OCSI Glick JV 9.8 % 9.1 % 9.1 % Equity 0.5 % — % — % Non-accrual debt investments: Non-accrual investments at fair value $ 49,910 $ 47,874 $ — Non-accrual investments as a percentage of debt investments 9.9 % 9.5 % — % Number of investments on non-accrual 1 2 — Interest rate type: Percentage floating-rate 98.1 % 98.7 % 100.0 % Percentage fixed-rate 1.9 % 1.3 % — % Yields: Weighted average yield on debt investments1 6.3 % 5.9 % 7.4 % Weighted average yield on debt investments (excluding the OCSI Glick JV)2 7.0 % 6.5 % 7.3 % Cash component of weighted average yield on debt investments 5.3 % 5.1 % 7.3 % Weighted average yield on total portfolio investments3 6.3 % 5.9 % 7.4 % Investment activity: New investment commitments $ 54,100 $ 41,600 $ 50,800 New funded investment activity4 $ 51,900 $ 34,900 $ 51,100 Proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales $ 71,600 $ 90,700 $ 40,200 Net new investments5 $ (19,700 ) $ (55,800 ) $ 10,900 Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio companies 9 7 7 Number of new investment commitments in existing portfolio companies 3 2 1 Number of portfolio company exits 6 19 5

__________

1 Annual stated yield earned plus net annual amortization of original issue discount or premium earned on accruing investments, including the Company's share of the return on debt investments in the OCSI Glick JV.

2 Annual stated yield earned plus net annual amortization of original issue discount or premium earned on accruing investments, excluding the Company's share of the return on debt investments in the OCSI Glick JV. 3 Annual stated yield earned plus net annual amortization of original issue discount or premium earned on accruing investments and dividend income, including the Company's share of the return on debt investments in the OCSI Glick JV.

4 New funded investment activity includes drawdowns on existing revolver and delayed draw term loan commitments.

5 Net new investments consists of new funded investment activity less proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales.



As of September 30, 2020, the fair value of the Company's investment portfolio was $502.3 million and was composed of investments in 78 companies, including the OCSI Glick JV.

As of September 30, 2020, 89.7% of the Company's portfolio at fair value consisted of senior secured debt investments, including 86.0% of first liens and 3.7% of second liens, and 9.8% was related to a subordinated note investment in the OCSI Glick JV.

As of September 30, 2020, there was one investment on non-accrual status, which represented 12.3% of the debt portfolio at cost and 9.9% at fair value. During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, one investment was removed from non-accrual status following a restructuring.

The Company's investments in the OCSI Glick JV totaled $49.4 million at fair value as of September 30, 2020, up 7.5% from $46.0 million as of June 30, 2020. The increase in the value of the Company's investments in the OCSI Glick JV was primarily driven by unrealized appreciation in the underlying investment portfolio resulting from the broader market recovery during the quarter and the OCSI Glick JV’s use of leverage. The Company's investment in the OCSI Glick JV remained on non-accrual status as of September 30, 2020. While the Company did not recognize income from the OCSI Glick JV during the quarter, the underlying OCSI Glick JV portfolio generated net investment income of $1.4 million. Following quarter-end, the OCSI Glick JV used these proceeds to make a $1.1 million repayment of outstanding principal on the subordinated notes, of which $1.0 million was paid to the Company.

As of September 30, 2020, the OCSI Glick JV had $137.9 million in assets, including senior secured loans to 40 portfolio companies. As of September 30, 2020, two investments held by the OCSI Glick JV were on non-accrual status, which represented 4.4% of the OCSI Glick JV portfolio at cost and 1.7% at fair value, respectively. As of September 30, 2020, OCSI Glick JV had $9.3 million of undrawn capacity (subject to borrowing base and other limitations) on its senior revolving credit facility.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had total principal value of debt outstanding of $267.6 million under its credit facilities. The Company was in compliance with all financial covenants under its credit facilities as of September 30, 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $25.1 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $83.3 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities (subject to borrowing base and other limitations). Unfunded investment commitments were $33.7 million ($19.7 million excluding unfunded investment commitments to the OCSI Glick JV), with approximately $14.4 million that can be drawn immediately. The remaining $5.3 million is subject to certain milestones that must be met by one of the Company's portfolio companies. The Company has analyzed cash and cash equivalents, availability under its credit facilities, the ability to rotate out of certain assets and amounts of unfunded commitments that could be drawn and believe its liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to take advantage of market opportunities in the current economic climate.

As of September 30, 2020, the weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 2.6%, down from 3.0% as of June 30, 2020, primarily reflecting the decline in LIBOR during the quarter.

The Company’s total debt to equity ratio was 1.00x and 1.25x as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The Company's net debt to equity ratio was 0.91x and 1.13x as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Recent Developments

Merger Agreement

On October 28, 2020, OCSI entered into an agreement to merge with and into Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (“OCSL”), an affiliated business development company managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC, with OCSL as the surviving company. Under the terms of the proposed merger, the Company's shareholders will receive an amount of shares of OCSL common stock with a NAV equal to the NAV of shares of the Company's common stock that they hold at the time of closing. The transaction is subject to approval by OCSL and the Company's stockholders and other customary closing conditions. Assuming these conditions are satisfied, the transaction is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2021.

About Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions for middle-market companies in both the syndicated and private placement markets. The Company's investment objective is to generate a stable source of current income while minimizing the risk of principal loss and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The Company is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is externally managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For additional information, please visit Oaktree Strategic Income's website at www.oaktreestrategicincome.com .

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020

(unaudited) September 30,

2019 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Control investments (cost September 30, 2020: $72,157,302; cost June 30, 2020: $73,157,302; cost September 30, 2019: $73,189,664) $ 49,409,901 $ 45,959,183 $ 54,326,418 Non-control/Non-affiliate investments (cost September 30, 2020: $466,907,805; cost June 30, 2020: $486,882,953; cost September 30, 2019: $553,679,070) 452,883,464 460,493,061 542,778,029 Total investments at fair value (cost September 30, 2020: $539,065,107; cost June 30, 2020:

$560,040,255; cost September 30, 2019: $626,868,734) 502,293,365 506,452,244 597,104,447 Cash and cash equivalents 25,072,749 30,102,649 5,646,899 Restricted cash 4,427,678 7,792,996 8,404,733 Interest, dividends and fees receivable 1,273,014 1,940,633 3,813,730 Due from portfolio companies 527,064 556,404 350,597 Receivables from unsettled transactions 7,966,668 29,207,404 5,091,671 Deferred financing costs 2,130,020 2,010,442 2,139,299 Deferred offering costs 121,310 101,846 — Derivative asset at fair value — 281,117 20,876 Other assets 557,776 879,067 761,462 Total assets $ 544,369,644 $ 579,324,802 $ 623,333,714 LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 1,401,709 $ 1,312,049 $ 901,410 Base management fee and incentive fee payable 1,663,660 1,641,920 1,368,431 Due to affiliate 1,165,838 1,136,158 1,457,007 Interest payable 1,486,077 1,983,791 2,750,587 Payables from unsettled transactions 4,254,635 11,385,018 37,724,473 Derivative liability at fair value 129,936 — — Director fees payable — — 25,000 Credit facilities payable 256,656,800 312,156,800 294,656,800 Secured borrowings 10,929,578 — — Total liabilities 277,688,233 329,615,736 338,883,708 Commitments and contingencies Net assets: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 29,466,768 shares issued

and outstanding as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 294,668 294,668 294,668 Additional paid-in-capital 369,199,332 369,199,332 369,199,332 Accumulated overdistributed earnings (102,812,589 ) (119,784,934 ) (85,043,994 ) Total net assets (equivalent to $9.05, $8.47 and $9.65 per common share as of September 30,

2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively) 266,681,411 249,709,066 284,450,006 Total liabilities and net assets $ 544,369,644 $ 579,324,802 $ 623,333,714









Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30, 2020 (unaudited) Three months ended

June 30, 2020 (unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, 2019 (unaudited) Year ended

September 30,

2020 Year ended

September 30,

2019 Interest income: Control investments $ — $ — $ 1,500,837 $ 1,436,726 $ 5,945,194 Non-control/Non-affiliate investments 7,729,181 7,780,962 10,443,068 34,892,600 42,847,646 Interest on cash and cash equivalents 1,167 2,497 31,963 61,971 202,213 Total interest income 7,730,348 7,783,459 11,975,868 36,391,297 48,995,053 PIK interest income: Non-control/Non-affiliate investments 938,550 744,122 9,633 1,983,129 26,220 Total PIK interest income 938,550 744,122 9,633 1,983,129 26,220 Fee income: Non-control/Non-affiliate investments 277,251 108,580 92,675 1,153,610 606,197 Total fee income 277,251 108,580 92,675 1,153,610 606,197 Dividend income: Non-control/Non-affiliate investments 6,008 — — 6,008 — Total dividend income 6,008 — — 6,008 — Total investment income 8,952,157 8,636,161 12,078,176 39,534,044 49,627,470 Expenses: Base management fee 1,320,373 1,374,962 1,511,365 5,642,982 5,875,236 Part I incentive fee 343,265 266,935 1,048,786 1,873,858 4,293,999 Professional fees 436,064 243,949 303,380 1,316,387 1,534,958 Directors fees 105,000 105,000 105,000 420,000 420,278 Interest expense 2,532,597 2,995,323 3,673,356 12,431,910 14,528,318 Administrator expense 214,695 217,964 231,756 911,612 1,121,984 General and administrative expenses 254,527 263,519 260,501 1,055,916 1,201,721 Total expenses 5,206,521 5,467,652 7,134,144 23,652,665 28,976,494 Fees waived — — (197,535 ) (322,121 ) (489,275 ) Net expenses 5,206,521 5,467,652 6,936,609 23,330,544 28,487,219 Net investment income 3,745,636 3,168,509 5,141,567 16,203,500 21,140,251 Unrealized appreciation (depreciation): Control investments 4,450,718 8,125,254 (1,287,873 ) (3,884,155 ) (3,873,446 ) Non-control/Non-affiliate investments 12,365,551 33,839,061 1,106,013 (3,123,300 ) (9,806,905 ) Foreign currency forward contract (411,053 ) (35,850 ) 33,508 (150,812 ) (24,931 ) Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) 16,405,216 41,928,465 (148,352 ) (7,158,267 ) (13,705,282 ) Realized gains (losses): Non-control/Non-affiliate investments 223,723 (2,938,459 ) (2,187,603 ) (10,326,109 ) (943,588 ) Foreign currency forward contract 281,117 — 190,734 13,673 482,601 Net realized gains (losses) 504,840 (2,938,459 ) (1,996,869 ) (10,312,436 ) (460,987 ) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 16,910,056 38,990,006 (2,145,221 ) (17,470,703 ) (14,166,269 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 20,655,692 $ 42,158,515 $ 2,996,346 $ (1,267,203 ) $ 6,973,982 Net investment income per common share — basic and diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.17 $ 0.55 $ 0.72 Earnings (loss) per common share — basic and diluted $ 0.70 $ 1.43 $ 0.10 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.24 Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted 29,466,768 29,466,768 29,466,768 29,466,768 29,466,768



