Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 979 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,912 in the last 365 days.

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Announces Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Declares Increased Distribution of $0.145 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSI) (“Oaktree Strategic Income” or the “Company”), a specialty finance company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Quarter and Year Ended September 30, 2020

  • Total investment income was $9.0 million ($0.30 per share) and $39.5 million ($1.34 per share) for the fourth fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year of 2020, respectively, as compared with $8.6 million ($0.29 per share) and $49.6 million ($1.68 per share) for the third fiscal quarter of 2020 and the full fiscal year of 2019, respectively. The increase in investment income for the quarter was primarily driven by higher yields on new originations and higher make-whole interest income and prepayment fees resulting from the partial paydown of an investment. The decrease in investment income for the full year was primarily due to lower interest income due to lower LIBOR, the Company's debt investment in OCSI Glick JV LLC ("OCSI Glick JV") being on non-accrual status and a smaller average investment portfolio.
  • Net investment income was $3.7 million ($0.13 per share) and $16.2 million ($0.55 per share) for the fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year of 2020, respectively, as compared with $3.2 million ($0.11 per share) and $21.1 million ($0.72 per share) for the third fiscal quarter of 2020 and full fiscal year of 2019, respectively. The increase in net investment income was primarily driven by higher investment income and lower interest expense. The decrease in net investment income for the full year was primarily due to lower investment income, partially offset by lower interest expense.
  • Net asset value ("NAV") per share was $9.05 as of September 30, 2020, up 7% from $8.47 as of June 30, 2020. The increase in NAV was primarily attributable to unrealized gains resulting from price increases on liquid debt investments and the impact of tighter credit spreads on private debt investment valuations following the improvement in broader credit market conditions. NAV was down 6% from $9.65 as of September 30, 2019, primarily due to depreciation of certain debt investments related to increased market volatility resulting from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
  • Originated $54.1 million of new investment commitments and received $71.6 million of proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Of these new investment commitments, 86.2% were first lien loans and 10.0% were second lien loans. The weighted average yield on new debt investments was 9.5%.
  • Total debt outstanding was $267.6 million as of September 30, 2020. The total debt to equity ratio was 1.00x, and the net debt to equity ratio was 0.91x, after adjusting for cash and cash equivalents.
  • Liquidity as of September 30, 2020 was composed of $25.1 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $83.3 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities (subject to borrowing base and other limitations). Unfunded investment commitments were $33.7 million ($19.7 million excluding unfunded commitments to the OCSI Glick JV), with approximately $14.4 million that can be drawn immediately. The remaining $5.3 million is subject to certain milestones that must be met by one of the Company's portfolio companies.
  • A quarterly cash distribution was declared of $0.145 per share, a 16% increase from the prior quarter distribution, payable on December 31, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2020.

Armen Panossian, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, said, “OCSI delivered strong performance in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a continued recovery in NAV and solid earnings growth. NAV grew by 7% in the quarter, reflecting improvement in credit market conditions and the ongoing strong credit quality of the mostly first lien investment portfolio. Net investment income rose by 18% from the third quarter, as we have been leveraging Oaktree’s credit platform to deploy capital in opportunistic investments on attractive terms. Reflecting our solid results, the Board of Directors announced a December dividend of $0.145 per share. Looking ahead, we believe that OCSI’s conservatively positioned portfolio is well-positioned to continue to generate strong risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders.”

Distribution Declaration

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.145 per share, an increase of 16%, or $0.02 per share, from the prior quarter distribution, payable on December 31, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2020.

Distributions are paid primarily from distributable (taxable) income. To the extent taxable earnings for a fiscal taxable year fall below the total amount of distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a return of capital to the Company’s stockholders.


Results of Operations

    For the three months ended   For the year ended  
    September 30,
2020 (unaudited)		   June 30, 2020 (unaudited)   September 30,
2019 (unaudited)		   September 30,
2020		   September 30,
2019		  
Operating results:                      
Interest income   $ 7,730,348     $ 7,783,459     $ 11,975,868     $ 36,391,297     $ 48,995,053    
PIK interest income   938,550     744,122     9,633     1,983,129     26,220    
Fee income   277,251     108,580     92,675     1,153,610     606,197    
Dividend income   6,008             6,008     —     
Total investment income   8,952,157     8,636,161     12,078,176     39,534,044     49,627,470    
Net expenses   5,206,521     5,467,652     6,936,609     23,330,544     28,487,219    
Net investment income   3,745,636     3,168,509     5,141,567     16,203,500     21,140,251    
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)   16,910,056     38,990,006     (2,145,221 )   (17,470,703 )   (14,166,269 )  
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations   $ 20,655,692     $ 42,158,515     $ 2,996,346     $ (1,267,203 )   $ 6,973,982    
Net investment income per common share   $ 0.13     $ 0.11     $ 0.17     $ 0.55     $ 0.72    
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per common share   $ 0.57     $ 1.32     $ (0.07 )   $ (0.59 )   $ (0.48 )  
Earnings (loss) per common share — basic and diluted   $ 0.70     $ 1.43     $ 0.10     $ (0.04 )   $ 0.24    


    As of
    September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020
(unaudited) 		  September 30, 2019
Select balance sheet and other data:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 25,072,749      $ 30,102,649      $ 5,646,899   
Investment portfolio at fair value   502,293,365      506,452,244      597,104,447   
Total debt outstanding   267,586,378      312,156,800      294,656,800   
Net assets   266,681,411      249,709,066      284,450,006   
Net asset value per share   9.05      8.47      9.65   
Total debt to equity ratio   1.00 x   1.25 x   1.04 x  
Net debt to equity ratio   0.91 x   1.13 x   1.02 x  

 


 

Total investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $9.0 million and included $7.7 million of interest income from portfolio investments, $0.9 million of payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income and $0.3 million of fee income. Total investment income was $0.3 million higher as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, primarily driven by higher yields on new originations and higher make-whole interest income and prepayment fees resulting from the partial paydown of an investment.

Total investment income for the year ended September 30, 2020 was $39.5 million and included $36.4 million of interest income from portfolio investments, $2.0 million of PIK interest income and $1.2 million of fee income. Total investment income was $10.1 million lower as compared to the year ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to lower interest income due to lower LIBOR, the Company's debt investment in the OCSI Glick JV being on non-accrual status and a smaller average investment portfolio.

Net expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 totaled $5.2 million, down $0.3 million from $5.5 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decline was primarily attributable to a $0.5 million decrease in interest expense due to lower borrowings, offset by $0.2 million of higher professional fees.

Net expenses for the year ended September 30, 2020 totaled $23.3 million, down $5.2 million from $28.5 million for the year ended September 30, 2019. The decline was primarily driven by $2.3 million of lower Part I incentive fees (net of waivers) due to lower investment income, a $2.1 million decrease in interest expense as a result of lower LIBOR and a $0.6 million decrease in professional fees, administrator expense and general and administrative expenses.

Net investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $3.7 million ($0.13 per share), up as compared with $3.2 million ($0.11 per share) for the third fiscal quarter of 2020, primarily driven by a $0.3 million increase in investment income and a $0.3 million decrease in net expenses.

Net investment income for the year ended September 30, 2020 was $16.2 million ($0.55 per share), down as compared with $21.1 million ($0.72 per share) for the year ended September 30, 2019, primarily attributable to a $10.1 million decrease in investment income, partially offset by a $5.2 million decrease in net expenses.

Net realized and unrealized gains on the investment portfolio for the quarter were $16.9 million, primarily driven by price increases on liquid debt investments and the impact of tighter credit spreads on private debt investment valuations resulting from the continued improvement in broader credit market conditions during the quarter. Net realized and unrealized losses on the investment portfolio for the year ended September 30, 2020 were $17.5 million, primarily due to depreciation of certain debt investments related to increased market volatility resulting from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.


Portfolio and Investment Activity

    As of
($ in thousands)   September 30, 2020
(unaudited)		   June 30, 2020
(unaudited)		   September 30, 2019
(unaudited)
Investments at fair value   $ 502,293     $ 506,452     $ 597,104  
Number of portfolio companies   78     76     84  
Average portfolio company debt size   $ 6,600     $ 6,700     $ 7,200  
             
Asset class:            
Senior secured debt   89.7  %   90.9  %   90.9  %
OCSI Glick JV   9.8  %   9.1  %   9.1  %
Equity   0.5  %    %    %
             
Non-accrual debt investments:            
Non-accrual investments at fair value   $ 49,910     $ 47,874     $  
Non-accrual investments as a percentage of debt investments   9.9  %   9.5  %    %
Number of investments on non-accrual   1     2      
             
Interest rate type:            
Percentage floating-rate   98.1  %   98.7  %   100.0  %
Percentage fixed-rate   1.9  %   1.3  %    %
             
Yields:            
Weighted average yield on debt investments1   6.3  %   5.9  %   7.4  %
Weighted average yield on debt investments (excluding the OCSI Glick JV)2   7.0  %   6.5  %   7.3  %
Cash component of weighted average yield on debt investments   5.3  %   5.1  %   7.3  %
Weighted average yield on total portfolio investments3   6.3  %   5.9  %   7.4  %
             
Investment activity:            
New investment commitments   $ 54,100     $ 41,600     $ 50,800  
New funded investment activity4   $ 51,900     $ 34,900     $ 51,100  
Proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales   $ 71,600     $ 90,700     $ 40,200  
Net new investments5   $ (19,700 )   $ (55,800 )   $ 10,900  
Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio companies   9     7     7  
Number of new investment commitments in existing portfolio companies   3     2     1  
Number of portfolio company exits   6     19     5  

 __________

1 Annual stated yield earned plus net annual amortization of original issue discount or premium earned on accruing investments, including the Company's share of the return on debt investments in the OCSI Glick JV.
2 Annual stated yield earned plus net annual amortization of original issue discount or premium earned on accruing investments, excluding the Company's share of the return on debt investments in the OCSI Glick JV.
3 Annual stated yield earned plus net annual amortization of original issue discount or premium earned on accruing investments and dividend income, including the Company's share of the return on debt investments in the OCSI Glick JV.
4 New funded investment activity includes drawdowns on existing revolver and delayed draw term loan commitments.
5 Net new investments consists of new funded investment activity less proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales.

As of September 30, 2020, the fair value of the Company's investment portfolio was $502.3 million and was composed of investments in 78 companies, including the OCSI Glick JV.

As of September 30, 2020, 89.7% of the Company's portfolio at fair value consisted of senior secured debt investments, including 86.0% of first liens and 3.7% of second liens, and 9.8% was related to a subordinated note investment in the OCSI Glick JV.

As of September 30, 2020, there was one investment on non-accrual status, which represented 12.3% of the debt portfolio at cost and 9.9% at fair value. During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, one investment was removed from non-accrual status following a restructuring.

The Company's investments in the OCSI Glick JV totaled $49.4 million at fair value as of September 30, 2020, up 7.5% from $46.0 million as of June 30, 2020. The increase in the value of the Company's investments in the OCSI Glick JV was primarily driven by unrealized appreciation in the underlying investment portfolio resulting from the broader market recovery during the quarter and the OCSI Glick JV’s use of leverage. The Company's investment in the OCSI Glick JV remained on non-accrual status as of September 30, 2020. While the Company did not recognize income from the OCSI Glick JV during the quarter, the underlying OCSI Glick JV portfolio generated net investment income of $1.4 million. Following quarter-end, the OCSI Glick JV used these proceeds to make a $1.1 million repayment of outstanding principal on the subordinated notes, of which $1.0 million was paid to the Company.

As of September 30, 2020, the OCSI Glick JV had $137.9 million in assets, including senior secured loans to 40 portfolio companies. As of September 30, 2020, two investments held by the OCSI Glick JV were on non-accrual status, which represented 4.4% of the OCSI Glick JV portfolio at cost and 1.7% at fair value, respectively. As of September 30, 2020, OCSI Glick JV had $9.3 million of undrawn capacity (subject to borrowing base and other limitations) on its senior revolving credit facility.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had total principal value of debt outstanding of $267.6 million under its credit facilities. The Company was in compliance with all financial covenants under its credit facilities as of September 30, 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $25.1 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $83.3 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities (subject to borrowing base and other limitations). Unfunded investment commitments were $33.7 million ($19.7 million excluding unfunded investment commitments to the OCSI Glick JV), with approximately $14.4 million that can be drawn immediately. The remaining $5.3 million is subject to certain milestones that must be met by one of the Company's portfolio companies. The Company has analyzed cash and cash equivalents, availability under its credit facilities, the ability to rotate out of certain assets and amounts of unfunded commitments that could be drawn and believe its liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to take advantage of market opportunities in the current economic climate.

As of September 30, 2020, the weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 2.6%, down from 3.0% as of June 30, 2020, primarily reflecting the decline in LIBOR during the quarter.

The Company’s total debt to equity ratio was 1.00x and 1.25x as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The Company's net debt to equity ratio was 0.91x and 1.13x as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Recent Developments

Merger Agreement

On October 28, 2020, OCSI entered into an agreement to merge with and into Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (“OCSL”), an affiliated business development company managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC, with OCSL as the surviving company. Under the terms of the proposed merger, the Company's shareholders will receive an amount of shares of OCSL common stock with a NAV equal to the NAV of shares of the Company's common stock that they hold at the time of closing. The transaction is subject to approval by OCSL and the Company's stockholders and other customary closing conditions. Assuming these conditions are satisfied, the transaction is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2021.

Conference Call Information

Oaktree Strategic Income will host a conference call to discuss its fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2020 results at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time on November 19, 2020. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 507-4376 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-5239 (non-U.S. callers), participant password “Oaktree Strategic Income.” Alternatively, a live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Oaktree Strategic Income’s website, www.oaktreestrategicincome.com. During the earnings conference call, the Company intends to refer to an investor presentation that will be available on the Investors section of its website.

For those individuals unable to listen to the live broadcast of the conference call, a replay will be available on Oaktree Strategic Income’s website, or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), access code 10148615, beginning approximately one hour after the broadcast.

About Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions for middle-market companies in both the syndicated and private placement markets. The Company's investment objective is to generate a stable source of current income while minimizing the risk of principal loss and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The Company is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is externally managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For additional information, please visit Oaktree Strategic Income's website at www.oaktreestrategicincome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements because they relate to future events, future performance or financial condition or the two-step merger of OCSL with and into the Company (the “Mergers”). The forward-looking statements may include statements as to: future operating results of OCSL and the Company and distribution projections; business prospects of OCSL and the Company and the prospects of their portfolio companies; and the impact of the investments that OCSL and the Company expect to make. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “plan,” “should,” “estimate,” “project” and “intend” indicate forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected, including the uncertainties associated with (i) the timing or likelihood of the Mergers closing; (ii) the expected synergies and savings associated with the Mergers; (iii) the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Mergers, including the expected elimination of certain expenses and costs due to the Mergers; (iv) the percentage of OCSL and the Company’s stockholders voting in favor of the proposals submitted for their approval; (v) the possibility that competing offers or acquisition proposals will be made; (vi) the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the consummation of the Mergers may not be satisfied or waived; (vii) risks related to diverting management’s attention from ongoing business operations; (viii) the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the Mergers may result in significant costs of defense and liability; (ix) changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment, (x) risks associated with possible disruption in the operations of OCSL and the Company or the economy generally due to terrorism, natural disasters or the COVID-19 pandemic; (xi) future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); (xii) conditions in OCSL’s and the Company’s operating areas, particularly with respect to business development companies or regulated investment companies; (xiii) general considerations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xiv) other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in OCSL’s and the Company’s publicly disseminated documents and filings. OCSL and the Company have based the forward-looking statements included in this press release on information available to them on the date of this press release, and they assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Although OCSL and the Company undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that they may make directly to you or through reports that OCSL and the Company in the future may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including a joint proxy statement on Schedule 14A that OCSL and the Company will file with the SEC in connection with the Mergers, annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
Michael Mosticchio
(212) 284-1900
ocsi-ir@oaktreecapital.com

Media Relations:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Moira Conlon
(310) 478-2700
mediainquiries@oaktreecapital.com



Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020
(unaudited)		   September 30, 
2019
ASSETS          
Investments at fair value:          
Control investments (cost September 30, 2020: $72,157,302; cost June 30, 2020: $73,157,302; cost September 30, 2019: $73,189,664) $ 49,409,901     $ 45,959,183     $ 54,326,418  
Non-control/Non-affiliate investments (cost September 30, 2020: $466,907,805; cost June 30, 2020: $486,882,953; cost September 30, 2019: $553,679,070) 452,883,464     460,493,061     542,778,029  
Total investments at fair value (cost September 30, 2020: $539,065,107; cost June 30, 2020:
$560,040,255; cost September 30, 2019: $626,868,734)		 502,293,365     506,452,244     597,104,447  
Cash and cash equivalents 25,072,749     30,102,649     5,646,899  
Restricted cash 4,427,678     7,792,996     8,404,733  
Interest, dividends and fees receivable 1,273,014     1,940,633     3,813,730  
Due from portfolio companies 527,064     556,404     350,597  
Receivables from unsettled transactions 7,966,668     29,207,404     5,091,671  
Deferred financing costs 2,130,020     2,010,442     2,139,299  
Deferred offering costs 121,310     101,846      
Derivative asset at fair value     281,117     20,876  
Other assets 557,776     879,067     761,462  
Total assets $ 544,369,644     $ 579,324,802     $ 623,333,714  
LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS        
Liabilities:          
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 1,401,709     $ 1,312,049     $ 901,410  
Base management fee and incentive fee payable 1,663,660     1,641,920     1,368,431  
Due to affiliate 1,165,838     1,136,158     1,457,007  
Interest payable 1,486,077     1,983,791     2,750,587  
Payables from unsettled transactions 4,254,635     11,385,018     37,724,473  
Derivative liability at fair value 129,936          
Director fees payable         25,000  
Credit facilities payable 256,656,800     312,156,800     294,656,800  
Secured borrowings 10,929,578          
Total liabilities 277,688,233     329,615,736     338,883,708  
Commitments and contingencies          
Net assets:          
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 29,466,768 shares issued
and outstanding as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019		 294,668     294,668     294,668  
Additional paid-in-capital 369,199,332     369,199,332     369,199,332  
Accumulated overdistributed earnings (102,812,589 )   (119,784,934 )   (85,043,994 )
Total net assets (equivalent to $9.05, $8.47 and $9.65 per common share as of September 30,
2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively)		 266,681,411     249,709,066     284,450,006  
Total liabilities and net assets $ 544,369,644     $ 579,324,802     $ 623,333,714  



Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)

    Three months ended
September 30, 2020 (unaudited) 		  Three months ended
June 30, 2020 (unaudited) 		  Three months ended
September 30, 2019 (unaudited) 		  Year ended
September 30,
2020 		  Year ended
September 30,
2019
Interest income:                    
Control investments   $     $     $ 1,500,837     $ 1,436,726     $ 5,945,194  
Non-control/Non-affiliate investments   7,729,181     7,780,962     10,443,068     34,892,600     42,847,646  
Interest on cash and cash equivalents   1,167     2,497     31,963     61,971     202,213  
Total interest income   7,730,348     7,783,459     11,975,868     36,391,297     48,995,053  
PIK interest income:                    
Non-control/Non-affiliate investments   938,550     744,122     9,633     1,983,129     26,220  
Total PIK interest income   938,550     744,122     9,633     1,983,129     26,220  
Fee income:                    
Non-control/Non-affiliate investments   277,251     108,580     92,675     1,153,610     606,197  
Total fee income   277,251     108,580     92,675     1,153,610     606,197  
Dividend income:                    
Non-control/Non-affiliate investments   6,008             6,008      
Total dividend income   6,008             6,008      
Total investment income   8,952,157     8,636,161     12,078,176     39,534,044     49,627,470  
Expenses:                    
Base management fee   1,320,373     1,374,962     1,511,365     5,642,982     5,875,236  
Part I incentive fee   343,265     266,935     1,048,786     1,873,858     4,293,999  
Professional fees   436,064     243,949     303,380     1,316,387     1,534,958  
Directors fees   105,000     105,000     105,000     420,000     420,278  
Interest expense   2,532,597     2,995,323     3,673,356     12,431,910     14,528,318  
Administrator expense   214,695     217,964     231,756     911,612     1,121,984  
General and administrative expenses   254,527     263,519     260,501     1,055,916     1,201,721  
Total expenses   5,206,521     5,467,652     7,134,144     23,652,665     28,976,494  
Fees waived           (197,535 )   (322,121 )   (489,275 )
Net expenses   5,206,521     5,467,652     6,936,609     23,330,544     28,487,219  
Net investment income   3,745,636     3,168,509     5,141,567     16,203,500     21,140,251  
Unrealized appreciation (depreciation):                    
Control investments   4,450,718     8,125,254     (1,287,873 )   (3,884,155 )   (3,873,446 )
Non-control/Non-affiliate investments   12,365,551     33,839,061     1,106,013     (3,123,300 )   (9,806,905 )
Foreign currency forward contract   (411,053 )   (35,850 )   33,508     (150,812 )   (24,931 )
Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation)   16,405,216     41,928,465     (148,352 )   (7,158,267 )   (13,705,282 )
Realized gains (losses):                    
Non-control/Non-affiliate investments   223,723     (2,938,459 )   (2,187,603 )   (10,326,109 )   (943,588 )
Foreign currency forward contract   281,117         190,734     13,673     482,601  
Net realized gains (losses)   504,840     (2,938,459 )   (1,996,869 )   (10,312,436 )   (460,987 )
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)   16,910,056     38,990,006     (2,145,221 )   (17,470,703 )   (14,166,269 )
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations   $ 20,655,692     $ 42,158,515     $ 2,996,346     $ (1,267,203 )   $ 6,973,982  
Net investment income per common share — basic and diluted   $ 0.13     $ 0.11     $ 0.17     $ 0.55     $ 0.72  
Earnings (loss) per common share — basic and diluted   $ 0.70     $ 1.43     $ 0.10     $ (0.04 )   $ 0.24  
Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted   29,466,768     29,466,768     29,466,768     29,466,768     29,466,768  

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Announces Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Declares Increased Distribution of $0.145 Per Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.