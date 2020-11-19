Anteris Technologies to Present at Credit Suisse Structural Heart Forum on November 23, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Australia and EAGAN, Minn., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR) (Anteris or the Company), a structural heart company advancing its novel DurAVR™ valve for aortic repair and replacement, today announced its participation in a symposium hosted by Credit Suisse, featuring important technologies addressing major structural heart indications.



The forum, entitled “Credit Suisse Virtual Structural Heart Sessions,” will feature new companies in the structural heart disease space who are developing disruptive solutions for large market opportunities such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), and Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement (SAVR) procedures, and others. The three-hour event will take place virtually on November 23rd at 10:00AM ET, and will be moderated by Matt Miksic, Senior Analyst at Credit Suisse.

Wayne Paterson, Chief Executive Officer of Anteris will provide an overview of the Company’s proprietary ADAPT® tissue platform which is the technology behind DurAVR™, a unique 3D single-piece aortic valve that features superior durability with 10-year “no-calcification” data. In addition, Professor Bart Meuris MD, PhD – Chief of Cardiovascular Surgery at University Hospitals, Leuven (Belgium) and lead surgeon of the first-in-human clinical study for SAVR placements of the DurAVR, will present key interim findings from the trials’ early results (October 2020) which thus far, have exceeded expectations. Key observations from this trial include:

DurAVR™ can restore normal pre-disease hemodynamics and has the potential to be a functional cure for the treatment of severe aortic stenosis

Patient recovery was swift, and no stay in an intensive care unit was needed

This technology, with both surgical and transcatheter options, offers a potentially more durable solution for enhancing acute and long-term outcomes for patients with aortic valve disease



“We are grateful and excited to be selected to participate in this forum to further bolster the profile of DurAVR™, which truly represents an important innovation that will impact the entire structural heart market due to the valve’s superior hemodynamic profile,” commented Wayne Paterson, Chief Executive Officer of Anteris.

About Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR)

Anteris Technologies Ltd is a structural heart company delivering clinically superior and durable solutions through better science and better design. Its focus is on developing next generation technologies that help healthcare professionals create life-changing outcomes for patients.

The Anteris DurAVR™ aortic replacement valve addresses the acute need in terms of superior hemodynamic profile as well as chronic needs in its ability to sustain that profile longer over the lifetime of the patient.

The proven benefits of its ADAPT® tissue technology, paired with the unique 3D single piece aortic valve design of DurAVR™, has the potential to deliver a functional cure to aortic stenosis patients and provide a much-needed solution to the challenges facing heart surgeons today.

