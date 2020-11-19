Fan Pass Achieves Significant Milestone, Bringing 50 Exclusive Artist Channels to Completion That Are Now Live Across Various Genres on the Platform

/EIN News/ -- Company sees increased fan bases from notable new artist sign-ups in November, with three in particular bringing access to approximately 500,000 fans and social followers



CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its continued ramp-up as artists are moving through the Fan Pass onboarding process and approving all channel assets, graphics, content and imagery, allowing the Company to hand over controls to each artist so they can schedule live performances, offer merchandise and invite fans to engage with them on the Fan Pass platform.

The Company continues to keep its proprietary dashboard and onboarding engine under wraps, as its newly developed process has streamlined much of the manual assistance previously required when onboarding each artist and working with the artists’ teams. With 50 artists able to successfully complete onboarding since its launch, the Company sees great opportunity as volume of artists and content continues to scale.

“There have been significant achievements at almost every turn as we build on the initial wave of response to the Fan Pass offering, and adding artists who have a significant base of fans and followers is always something we are keen to do. The latest round of sign-ups has brought three such artists to the forefront, and our team is excited to launch their channels so we can test their reach and engagement in this regard,” said Friendable CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr. “The reach of each of these three artists varies, but as you will recognize straight away, this is a big opportunity for our platform to reach their fan bases.”

The artist with the largest fan following who has recently joined Fan Pass is Hot Boy Turk, who has 372,000 fans on a verified Instagram account and 10.4K YouTube subscribers. The second noted artist to join Fan Pass is Leeky Bandz, who has 44.3K Instagram followers through a verified IG account, 38,702 monthly listeners on Spotify, 17.5K subscribers on YouTube and collabs with artists like Gunna and YoungBoy Never Broke Again (who has over 2 million plays on YouTube). The third standout artist to join Fan Pass is Bigga$tate, who has 21.5K Instagram followers and 6,607 monthly listeners on Spotify, with his most recent music video amassing over 40K views.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company’s flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can simply use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists as well as an all-access pass, giving them access to all artists on the platform. Additionally, the Fan Pass team will deploy social broadcasters to capture exclusive VIP experiences, interviews and behind-the-scenes content featuring their favorite artists – all available to fan subscribers for free on a trial basis. Thereafter, subscriptions are billed monthly at $3.99, or about the cost of downloading a couple of songs, providing VIP access at a fraction of the cost of traditional face-to-face meetups.

Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information about the Company, visit www.Friendable.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company’s iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.



