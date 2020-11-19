PARK HYATT MALDIVES HADAHAA REOPENS ON 1 FEBRUARY 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is reopening and ready to welcome guests on 1 February 2021. Situated in the heart of one of the largest natural atolls in the world, the resort is a barefoot luxury hideaway and one of the best Maldives luxury hotel.
Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is the perfect choice for honeymooners or families looking for memorable stays and a lifetime luxury experience on the private island.
Hadahaa is secluded, away from the teeming atolls of the North, with powdery white beach, cooling waters in fifty shades of blue and 360° healthy house reef where snorkeling and scuba diving are steps from each villa. This luxury resort offers authentic Maldivian culture and an environment which includes 51 luxury villas- designed and built with guests’ utmost privacy and comfort in mind.
A contemporary settings with a casual ambience, worldwide and regionally inspired dishes are prepared for memorable culinary experiences, while the spa offers holistic wellness experiences and fitness classes.
Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa will also be introducing its luxurious Presidential Villa featuring well-appointed three bedrooms and a private freshwater plunge pool with a cabana that overlooks the vast Indian Ocean, suitable for a family or a small group up to six adults.
Special re-opening nightly starting rates at Park Hyatt Maldives from 1 February 2020 onward starts at USD 480 per couple, inclusive of daily breakfast. For reservations and more information about Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/maldives/park-hyatt-maldives-hadahaa/mldph
Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care and Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: https://hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness .
About Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa
Located just 55 kilometeres (34 miles) north of the equator, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is an ideal place for private and quiet relaxation. Seamlessly integrating local culture and environment, all 51 luxuriously villas are minimalist in style, designed and built with guests’ privacy and comfort in mind. From contemporary settings to casual ambiences, worldwide and regionally inspired dishes are offered for dining options. Our Maldives spa, The Vidhun Spa embraces local holistic wellness with treatments based on Hoonu - Cooling, Fini - Heating and Hiki – Hydrating. Situated at the heart of one of the largest natural atolls in the world, Hadahaa is secluded, away from teeming atolls of the North, with pristine waters and 360° house reef where snorkeling and scuba diving in Maldives are steps from each villa. Blue Journeys, the resort’s PADI Five Star certified dive and activity center provides a variety of water recreations. Get connected with Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Park Hyatt
Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, global travelers with a refined home-away-from-home. Guests of Park Hyatt hotels receive quietly confident and personalized service in an enriching environment. Located in several of the world's premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with understated luxury. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, world-renowned artwork and design, rare and immersive culinary experiences, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs. There are currently 45 Park Hyatt hotels in the following locations: Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Beaver Creek, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Busan, Canberra, Changbaishan, Carlsbad, Chennai, Chicago, Doha, Dubai, Guangzhou, Hamburg, Hangzhou, Hyderabad, Istanbul, Jeddah, Kyoto, Maldives, Mallorca, Melbourne, Mendoza, Milan, Moscow, New York, Ningbo, Niseko, Paris, Saigon, Sanya, Seoul, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Siem Reap, St. Kitts, Suzhou, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto (under renovation), Vienna, Washington, D.C., Zanzibar, and Zurich. For more information, please visit parkhyatt.com. Follow @ParkHyatt on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #LuxuryIsPersonal.
