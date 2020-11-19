Broadcasting Solutions Market to Derive Growth from the Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Acquisitions, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies operating in Broadcasting Solutions Market Report Are Compunetix, Broadcast Solutions Srl, Rohde & Schwarz, Conference Technologies Inc., Planetcast Media Services Ltd., Vizrt services, NEP Group Inc., Sony Corporation, Eutelsat Communications SA, Jasco Electronics Holdings., Rohde & Schwarz.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global broadcasting solutions market will derive growth from the presence of several large scale broadcasters operating in several countries across the world. The increasing investments in the R&D of efficient tools for broadcasting will bode well for the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Broadcasting Solutions Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Radio, Television, IPTV), By Technology (Analog, Digital) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market will derive growth from the increasing number of company mergers and collaborations across the world.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global broadcasting solutions market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Broadcasting solutions are used to broadcast and distribute a wide range of audio and video content over specified communication networks. The presence of several large scale companies in this market has been a pivoting factor towards the growth of the market in recent years. Technological intervention in broadcasting solutions has not just help the companies and consumers, but has significantly contributed to the growth of the overall market. The massive investments in broadcasting solutions are consequential to the increasing applications of the product across the world. The rising penetration of DTH and over-the-top services will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market. Subsequently, the increasing number of company mergers among large scale companies will provide impetus to market growth.





GatesAir’s Contract with Broadcasting Giant ‘Doordarshan’ will Have a Massive Global Impact

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and collaborations has made the highest impact on the growth of the market in recent years. In November 2019, GatesAir announced that it has bagged a contract from broadcasting giant ‘Doordarshan.’ This collaboration was aimed at enhancing the UHF television coverage in Jammu. The company announced that it will be integrating advanced multi-standard exciters in the transmitters, allowing an enhanced transmission range. Through the integration of these transmitters, Doordarshan will be able to transmit and broadcast data at any given time. GatesAir’s latest collaboration with Doordarshan will not just improve the marketspace in India but will also have a huge impact on the growth of the global market.





List of companies profiled in Broadcasting Solutions Market report:

Compunetix

Broadcast Solutions Srl

Rohde & Schwarz

Conference Technologies Inc.

Planetcast Media Services Ltd.

Vizrt services

NEP Group Inc.

Sony Corporation

Eutelsat Communications SA

Jasco Electronics Holdings.

Industry Developments:

August 2018: Arista Networks announced that it has partnered with Nevion with the aim of offering very low latency and high bandwidth transport of data, audio and video across both LANs as well as WANs.

