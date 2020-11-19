Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market to Escalate Progressively; Integration of IoT-enabled Devices to Brighten Market Possibilities, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market are Apple, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Siemens, Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Motorola Solution, Inc., Samsung Group.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing demand for indoor positioning solutions in airports, hospitals, shopping malls, and train stations are expected to be a key factor bolstering the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “ Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Technology (Ultra-Wideband Technology, Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi, Others), By Application (Asset and Personnel Tracking, Location-Based Analytics, Navigation and Maps, Others), By Vertical (Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The rising adoption of Bluetooth beacon is likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.







Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/indoor-positioning-and-navigation-market-102971





The occurrence of coronavirus has exerted enormous economic stress on sectors in various countries. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are perpetually working on our reports to help uplift businesses in this crucial time. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.

The report on the indoor positioning and navigation market portrays:

Prominent understandings of the market

Swot Analysis of the regions

Latest market trends and developments

Stellar insights into the competitive landscape





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/indoor-positioning-and-navigation-market-102971





Market Driver :

Increasing Implementation of Proximity Marketing to Aid Expansion

The growing need for indoor positioning solutions in warehouses, shopping malls, airports, train stations, university buildings hotels, and others are likely to foster the healthy growth of the market. For instance, indoor positioning solutions facilitates in providing details about wait times and points of interest (POIs), besides backing the intermodal travel chain. Moreover, it also provides information to track ongoing delays and changes at railway stations. Whereas, the integrated solutions offer hospitals the advantage of treatment schedules, barrier-free routing into their patient app, and other booking information regarding the patient. Furthermore, the growing popularity of navigation solutions and indoor positioning owing to its superior rewards can further enhance the potential of the market. Similarly, the increasing integration of IoT-enabled devices in indoor positioning is predicted to enable speedy expansion of the market.

Nonetheless, the paucity of awareness about indoor positioning and navigation technologies can be a critical factor in dampening the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis :

Emergence of Mobile Computing Devices to Accelerate Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global indoor positioning and navigation market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is expected to account for the largest share in the global market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising demand for indoor location technology to enhance the lean automation and robotics processes in various sectors. Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant share in the global market owing to the increasing knowledge about the indoor technologies across various sectors including retail, travel, hospitality, healthcare, and public spaces is expected to promote the growth of the market. The advent of mobile computing devices is expected to further drive the market in the region. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness a low growth rate owing to the lack of awareness about indoor positioning solutions in the regions.





Ask For Customization- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/indoor-positioning-and-navigation-market-102971





Notable Development :



March 2019: indoo.rs., a leader in mapping applications based in Australia announced the introduction of a real-time navigation application that is established in Berlin airport through a new functionality that helps users to find their way inside the airport building.

January 2018: Here Technologies, a major provider of mapping solutions announced that it has acquired Micello, an indoor maps platform provider to back its advanced mapping and location services for both indoors and outdoors. These indoor mapping solutions help in tracking of parts on a factory floor and optimization of workspace usage.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market:

Apple, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Broadcom, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Siemens

Nokia

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Motorola Solution, Inc.

Samsung Group.





Pre Book- Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102971





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Proximity Sensors Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Capacitive Radiation, Magnetic, Infrared), By Product (Fixed & Variable) Distance, By Industry Vertical (Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Building Automation and others) By Geography Forecast till 2026

Gesture Recognition Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Touch-based & Touchless), By Industry Vertical (Agriculture, Healthcare, Manufacturing and others), By Geography Forecast till 2026

Exploration and Production Software Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Premise, Cloud-based, Managed) Software, By Applications (Risk Management Mapping, Seismic Amplitude Analysis, Portfolio Aggregation, others), By Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Mine & Metallurgy, Other) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Digital Door Lock System Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Applications (Electromechanical Door Locks, Magnetic Stripe Locks, Biometric Access Systems), By End User Types (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government) and By Geography Forecast till 2026

Exoskeleton Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Hardware & Software), By Type (Powered & Passive) Exoskeleton, By Mobility (Stationary & Mobile) By Body Part (Lower, Upper, Full Body), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Defence, Industrial) and Geography Forecast till 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.