COVID-19 Pandemic Caused A Boom In The Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market

The Business Research Company’s Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising spread of COVID-19 increased the demand for sterilization equipment and disinfectants which is expected to drive the sterilization and disinfectants equipment market during the forecast period. COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease and therefore frequent decontamination and disinfection of medical device products have become an important aspect during this pandemic. Ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization method plays an important role in the battle against COVID-19. EtO sterilization is a cold sterilization process and most suitable for medical devices that cannot withstand the high temperatures, such as syringes, gowns, gloves, catheters, products with plastic tubing, respiratory devices, and masks. In the US, there were closures of some ethylene oxide gas sterilization facilities due to safety concerns posed by the local residents, as the exposure to this gas can lead to cancer and neurological conditions. However, due to increase in COVID-19 infected personnel, ethylene oxide gas sterilization facilities have been reopened in 2020. In May 2020, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked the governor of Georgia to reopen the medical device EtO sterilization plants in order to start the sterilizing process of essential PPE products like gowns, respiratory devices, masks and gloves, all of which are indispensable for the hospitals to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market size reached a value of nearly $7.14 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% since 2015. The market is expected to increase from $7.14 billion in 2019 to $8.05 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 12.7%. The increase, as mentioned, is mainly due to increase use of sterilization and disinfectants to combat COVID-19 pandemic across all countries in the world. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% from 2021 and reach $9.85 billion in 2023.

Besides PPE in professional medical settings, there is increased focus on cleanliness in general due to the coronavirus pandemic, and this is emerging as a major trend in the sterilization equipment market. In households, people are regularly cleaning and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks, and electronics with household cleaners and disinfectants. Also, in government and private offices, there is a focus on hygiene for employee safety. In most countries across the world, lockdown measures have been eased down so companies are making sure that enhanced safety and sanitization protocols are maintained at their offices as employees are returning to work. In India, corporates such as L’Oreal, Salesforce, RPG Group, Panasonic Life Solutions and Flipkart are doubling down on hygiene for employee safety, even though this means a jump in housekeeping costs of 30-60%.

