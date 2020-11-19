Online Apparel Retailing Market to 2025: Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export and Sale Analysis

Global Online Apparel Retailing Market – By Type, Component, Industry, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Industry Trends and Updates (2020 – 2025)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online Apparel Retailing Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Online Apparel Retailing Market – By Type, Component, Industry, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2020 – 2025)” To Its Research Database

The global online apparel retailing market is one of the most rapidly growing businesses in present times. The market has its foundation on providing clothing and accessories for men, women and children. The availability of huge discounts and free home delivery through this medium has attracted numerous customers that prefer convenience. However, players in this market need to keep innovating to retain customers and expand their businesses.

The global online apparel retailing market was approximately valued at 326.17 billion USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 647.03 billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.28% during the forecast period.

The report provides global overview of the Online Apparel Retailing market and its various dimensions. Trough the course, it addresses the potential aspects affecting the market scenario. It thus provides the specific figures regarding the key perspectives of the market, be it about the growth rate or financial aspects. It thus analyses the market scenario in between the period 2020 and 2025. Upon taking broader analysis of the report, the different prospects of the market from future point of views have been analysed.

Company Profiles

Alibaba Group

Amazon.com

American Apparel

Benetton

Cotton On

Diesel

DKNY

Dolce & Gabbana

Giordano International

JD.com

Levi Strauss

Rakuten

Ralph Lauren

Walmart

Wovenplay

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3981847-global-online-apparel-retailing-market-by-type-component

Growth by Region

Asia-Pacific region will be the fastest growing market during the forecasted period followed by MEA. China and India are to be the major focus of the industry players with rise in Internet penetration and development in infrastructure contributing to the immense potential.

Drivers vs. Constraints

The global online apparel retailing market caters to B2B and B2C market, with higher prospects for the latter.The global sales have been rapidly increasing due to continuous technology improvements and demand for latest trends being the key drivers. Many customers feel unsafe to make online payments and the limitation of experiencing the product before purchasing are the main constraints for the industry players and customers. Also, the industry does not enjoy entry barriers, due to which numerous companies are free to enter and start identical ventures.

Industry Structure and Updates

The market leader for the industry is the Alibaba Group, followed by Amazon.com. Amazon currently holds 6.6% of the total market share in the online apparel market and aims to hold 16.2% in the next 5 years. Amazon is also estimated to have increased its apparel sales in 2017 by 30%, making the company the largest online retailer in US.



Table of Content

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

5. Global Online Apparel Retailing Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Type

5.1. Men

5.2. Women

5.3. Children

6. Global Online Apparel Retailing Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Component

6.1. Upper ware

6.2. Bottom ware

6.3. Others

7. Global Online Apparel Retailing Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Industry

7.1. Fashion

7.2. Banking

7.3. Warehousing

7.4. IT

7.5. Others

8. Industrial Robotics Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.4. South America

8.5. Middle East and Africa

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Company Market Share Analysis

9.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations

10. Company Profiles

11. Investment Opportunities

Continued…

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3981847-global-online-apparel-retailing-market-by-type-component



Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)