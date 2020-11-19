Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for the second quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announced on 24 July 2020 dividend per share of USD 0.09 for second quarter 2020.

The NOK dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from record date 13 November 2020, in total seven business days.

Average Norges Bank fixing rate for this period was 9.0779. Second quarter 2020 dividend per share is consequently NOK 0.8170.

On 25 November 2020, dividend will be paid to shareholders on Oslo Børs (Oslo Stock Exchange) and to holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on New York Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


