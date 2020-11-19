Governor Newsom Declares State of Emergency in Mono County Due to Fire 11.18.20

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an emergency proclamation for Mono County due to the effects of the Mountain View Fire, which has burned over 20,000 acres and resulted in at least one fatality, forced the evacuation of residents and is threatening critical infrastructure.
The text of today’s proclamation can be found here and a copy can be found here.
###
