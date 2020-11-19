Bridgestone BATTLAX Motorcycle Tires Selected as Original Equipment on Yamaha MT-09 ABS

BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires are now available as original fitment on the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 ABS.

Featuring advanced technology from Bridgestone, the BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 offers enhanced dry grip, light handling and wet performance.

The Bridgestone Group has been a long-time partner with Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

TOKYO (November 19, 2020) - Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that its BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires have been selected as original equipment on the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 ABS motorcycle released this month.

Featuring advanced technology from Bridgestone, the Bridgestone BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires are engineered to provide enhanced dry grip, light handling and wet performance. These features highlight the performance of the Yamaha MT-09 ABS and allow riders to have peace of mind when encountering a range of road and weather conditions.

The Yamaha MT-09 motorcycle series is engineered to provide an agile and responsive ride. The 2021 MT-09 ABS is also equipped with a powerful engine and nimble handling aimed at improving the overall driving experience. This fitment is part of a long-term collaboration in which Bridgestone has delivered its premium line of tires to Yamaha for a wide range of motorcycles.

■ Tire featured as original equipment on Yamaha MT-09 ABS

■ Motorcycle information

Bridgestone is focused on providing products that meet the needs of its customers by developing various product brands globally and expanding the range of original equipment tires that offer optimal functionality and value to a variety of motorcycle models.