Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Montana Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in the 1400 block of Montana Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 3:10 pm, suspects fired their weapons at the listed location. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers. During the investigation, it was discovered that an adult male sustained non-life threatening injuries and transported himself to an area hospital for medical treatment.

On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 27 year-old Traquan London Graham, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.