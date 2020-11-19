Second Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2900 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced a second arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 11:25 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 25 year-old Anthony Lee, of Southwest, DC.

On Monday, October 19, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, an adult male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 18-year-old Kyrie Wells, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

