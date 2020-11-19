Eran Arden and Zohar Halachmi Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis
Eran Arden, CEO of RESTORE Skills. Zohar Halachmi, Chairman & CEO, D-Fend Solutions
— Eran Arden, CEO of RESTORE Skills
Eran Arden, CEO of RESTORE Skills
Can you tell us about the cutting edge technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?
Our goal to help patients find the motivation to practice building and maintaining motor and cognitive skills drives everything we do. These are the skills they need in order to live as independently as possible. We are launching a motion-based, skill-development, multiplayer server, called RESTORE-Together, that allows nursing home patients to play developmental games. They can even play the therapy games together with their loved ones and peers during these challenging times of isolation.
How do you think this might change the world?
The world’s population is aging. We want to help people live longer, healthier and as independent as possible. Data-driven gamified activities, that are motivational and customized to each specific player’s needs and abilities, can help our parents and grandparents today — as well as all of us in the future.
Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?
The pandemic changed our course of action. We needed to adjust our business plan in order to meet the immediate market needs and help this most vulnerable population.
What we’re seeing is that during the forced COVID-19 isolation, finding the motivation to practice therapy exercises is even more challenging. Residents and therapists alike are tired of the limited therapy exercises they can practice in patient rooms.
With the help of RESTORE-Skills sand RESTORE-Together, we want skilled nursing patients to play therapy-driven skill-building games remotely with their loved ones, connect with other residents for a group activity, and even participate in live, nationwide gaming tournaments — all from the safety of their rooms!
Zohar Halachmi, Chairman & CEO, D-Fend Solutions
What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?
D-Fend Solutions is currently focused on market education. Some organizations have been misled into thinking that the most important thing in a counter-drone solution is how many different types of drones it can detect and mitigate. This is untrue, as many drones can only fly short distances and cannot carry a heavy payload, so they do not pose much of a threat.
Additionally, many counter-drone solutions excel at either detection or mitigation, but they do not preserve continuity. Jamming-based solutions can affect communication systems in the area and kinetic solutions require stoppages and disruptions to ensure that no one is hurt by the projectile that knocks down the drone, and that collateral damage is minimized.
What have you been doing to publicize this idea? Have you been using any innovative marketing strategies?
Like many companies, our early years were spent really focusing on developing the technology and getting it deployed quickly. Now, as we make plans to scale-up, expand our global footprint and continue growing, we have begun investing more heavily in marketing. We have built a talented team that is currently refreshing and rebranding our website, changing the company’s aesthetic, building the foundation for robust digital campaigns and creating marketing collateral — all with a focus on lead generation.
Our messaging is centered around four core concepts, all of which facilitate continuity for our clients:
Control — the best way to control the drone threat and ensure continuity is to take control of the drone
Safety — a safe landing or fend off of the rogue drone is the best possible outcome for safe airspace and continuity
Focus — counter-drone measures must focus on the real risk, the most dangerous drones
Future — the constantly evolving drone threat requires always staying a drone threat ahead
