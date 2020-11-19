Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Riverside County Deputy Probation Officer 11.18.20

Published: Nov 18, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Riverside County Probation Department Deputy Probation Officer Julio Beltran:

“Jennifer and I were heartbroken to learn of the recent passing of Riverside County Deputy Probation Officer Julio Beltran. He will be remembered for his dedication to his community and commitment to his work. We extend our sincerest condolences to Officer Beltran’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Officer Beltran, 34, died on November 14, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. He was a seven-year veteran of the Riverside County Probation Department. He is survived by his wife, son and his parents.

In honor of Officer Beltran, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

###