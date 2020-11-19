Global Natural Deodorants Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

“Natural Deodorants - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

Overview

The global deodorants market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, 2020-2026.

Currently, the deodorant market is experiencing a steady growth in the United States. The growing demand for natural ingredients in deodorant products is driving the sales of organic deodorants in the United States. Lighter scents, such as deodorants and body mists are popular among the young population. This prompted the deodorants market size. As young consumers are attracted toward natural products, which provide an excellent opportunity for companies to innovate products using natural ingredients, mainly to increase their market share.

Emerging countries, such as India, where the concentration of the young population is high ae projected to offer potential opportunities for companies to grow. Changing lifestyle and increase in product availability are various factors boosting the sales in the developing regions.

Key Market Trends

The Growth of Alt-body part Fragrances

Across North America, the deodorants market witnessed growth of few brands, creating antiperspirants intended for alternative body parts, such as hands, face, and feet. For instance, Gamer Grip Hand Antiperspirant is a novel, non-slip, antiperspirant formula, which is designed for athletes to improve their grip and has a lasting fragrance for 4 to 6 hours. Furthermore, Neat 3B Face Saver is an antiperspirant gel for the face that can be applied before makeup.

As consumers seek ingredients to be in line with consumer demand, brands, such as Fresh Body launched Fresh Breasts, which is a natural deodorant that is free from aluminum, parabens, and talc. The product is specifically designed to keep women's upper body dry and prevent scratching.

Segment by Type, the Natural Deodorants market is segmented into

Stick Deodorant

Spray Deodorant

Cream Deodorant

Roll-on Deodorant

Segment by Application

Men

Women

Global Natural Deodorants Market: Regional Analysis

The Natural Deodorants market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Natural Deodorants market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Natural Deodorants Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Natural Deodorants market include:

Ursa Major

LoveFresh

milk + honey

Agent Nateur

Megababe

Corpus

Brothers Artisan Oil

SCHMIDT’S

Kaia Naturals

Soapwalla

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Natural Deodorants market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the global Natural Deodorants market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Natural Deodorants market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Natural Deodorants market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Natural Deodorants market space?

What are the Natural Deodorants market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Natural Deodorants market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Natural Deodorants market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Natural Deodorants market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Natural Deodorants market?

