Start-up Avatar Airlines Invites Investors to Join Exclusive Investment Opportunity

Company founder, key executives to share vision, strategy at December webinars

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asserting “it’s time to fly big again,” Avatar Airlines has scheduled three December webinars for potential investors to learn more about investing in a start-up that promises to bring innovation to an airline industry that’s under pressure due to COVID-19 – and ripe for change.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for investors to hear how Avatar will dramatically change the way U.S. airlines do business and learn how to invest early in an exciting new company,” said Avatar’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Barry Michaels.

Florida-based Avatar has issued a private placement memorandum to raise $300 million by offering 20 million shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock at an initial price of $15 per share. Qualified investors may purchase a minimum of 5,000 shares, with special “pre-takeoff” incentives for the first 25 investors, as outlined in the company’s investment documents, which are available on its website.

The webinars are scheduled:

• Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 11 a.m., ET

• Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 4:30 p.m., ET

• Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., ET

To register, go to https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/AvatarInvestWebinar.

Joining Michaels on the webinar to discuss the company’s vision and strategy will be: Michael E. Zapin, executive vice president and general counsel; Peter DeLange, chief pilot; and Randall Lumia, senior vice president of people, culture and organizational effectiveness.

“An industry devastated by COVID-19 has opened the door for us to build a new airline that won’t be burdened by the restructuring costs and mountains of debt facing the major carriers,” said Michaels. “We’re excited to share our vision for an innovative airline, free of debt and well positioned in an industry that’s being forced to rapidly reshape itself.”

For more information about Avatar Airlines, visit avatarairlines.com.

About Avatar Airlines

Avatar Airlines believes it’s time to fly big again. Powered by an experienced team of leaders and flight operations professionals, Avatar plans to revolutionize the airline industry by transforming the traditional long-haul Boeing 747 aircraft into an innovative, cost-efficient supersized passenger and cargo airline brand. For more details, visit avatarairlines.com

Learn more about an exciting investment opportunity