I-15 Starr Avenue Ramp Overnight Closures November 22-24 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces the following third-party nighttime closures at Interstate 15 and Starr Avenue for exploratory boring related to the Brightline West high-speed rail project. Ninyo & Moore and Terra Contracting are the contractors.

Sunday Night – Monday Morning (November 22-23) • The northbound Interstate 15 offramp at Starr Avenue will be closed from 9 p.m., November 22, until November 23, in Clark County.

Monday Night – Tuesday Morning (November 23-24) • The Starr Avenue onramp to northbound Interstate 15 will be closed from 9 p.m., November 23, until November 24, in Clark County.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.