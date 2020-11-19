Mesoblast Limited Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit: Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before December 7, 2020; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) investors that acquired shares between April 16, 2019 and October 1, 2020. Investors have until December 7, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

The investigation focuses on whether the company issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On August 11, 2020 The FDA released briefing materials for the August 13, 2020, meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee. The meeting was to discuss the marketing application of Mesoblast for Ryoncil (remestemcel-L) for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease in pediatric patients. According to the FDA briefing documents, it was "unclear" if these study results are "relevant" to the proposed indication. On August 11, shares of Mesoblast fell by nearly 35% based on this news.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 7, 2020.

