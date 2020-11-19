WYO 130 through the Snowy Range, WYO 70 over Battle Pass close for winter season

LARAMIE — Both WYO 130 through the high country of the Snowy Range and WYO 70 over Battle Pass in the Sierra Madres have officially closed for the season.

After first closing Nov. 10 due to drifting and blowing snow, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided upcoming weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 130 for the season.

Also known as the Snowy Range Scenic Byway, the 12-mile section of WYO 130 tops out at more than 10,800 ft. in elevation and closes annually each fall when lack of travel and deep snow accumulations make plowing the highway impractical.

The closure spans mile markers 36-48, from the Green Rock trailhead in the east to just above Ryan Park in the west.

Last year, WYO 130 first closed Oct. 20 due to wintry conditions before officially closing for the season Oct. 29. In previous years, WYO 130 closed Nov. 3 in 2018, Nov. 20 in 2017, Nov. 28 in 2016, Nov. 11 in 2015, Nov. 4 in 2013 and Dec. 7 in 2012.

WYO 130 is one of two high-elevation highways in District 1 that close for the winter annually, with the other being Wyoming Highway 70, which crosses the Continental Divide at the 9,955-foot Battle Pass between Savery and Encampment. The last time both highways closed on the same day was in 2016.

WYO 70 through Battle Pass (mile markers 27-50) closed Friday due to strong winds as well as drifting and blowing snow. WYDOT crews in Saratoga and Baggs decided the added wintry weather the area received overnight, including heavy snow and strong winds, warranted the start of the seasonal closure.

Last year, WYO 70 closed Dec. 2. In previous years, WYO 70 closed Nov. 23 in 2018, Dec. 23 in 2017, Nov. 28 in 2016, Dec. 14 in 2015, Nov. 24 in 2014, Dec. 4 in 2013 and Dec. 8 in 2012.

Both highways will remain closed until WYDOT crews can work to clear the accumulated snow in the spring.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app.