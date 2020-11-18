New Mexico COVID-19 update: 2,897 new cases, totaling 70,451 – twenty-six additional deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 2,897 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

993 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Catron County

191 new cases in Chaves County

45 new cases in Cibola County

10 new cases in Colfax County

89 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

438 new cases in Doña Ana County

46 new cases in Eddy County

19 new cases in Grant County

16 new cases in Guadalupe County

123 new cases in Lea County

15 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

34 new cases in Luna County

74 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Mora County

50 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

50 new cases in Rio Arriba County

16 new cases in Roosevelt County

179 new cases in Sandoval County

45 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in San Miguel County

197 new cases in Santa Fe County

9 new cases in Sierra County

11 new cases in Socorro County

36 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

138 new cases in Valencia County

36 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported twenty-six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Guadalupe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a patient at the Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque.

A male New Mexico Corrections Department inmate in his 80s at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male New Mexico Corrections Department inmate in his 40s at the Roswell Correctional Center. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,290.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Nov. 18, are:

87121: 241 87105: 109 87507: 107 87031: 90 88240: 89 88203: 87 87108: 84 88101: 82 88001: 77 88201: 74

Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Curry County, one in Santa Fe County) and two cases in Rio Arriba County that have been identified as out-of-state residents – these have now been corrected. One case previously reported among NMCD inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center has been determined to be in Cibola County and has been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 70,451 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 18,425 Catron County: 22 Chaves County: 3,452 Cibola County: 1,106 Colfax County: 110 Curry County: 2,516 De Baca County: 27 Doña Ana County: 10,789 Eddy County: 2,297 Grant County: 348 Guadalupe County: 87 Harding County: 4 Hidalgo County: 148 Lea County: 3,222 Lincoln County: 557 Los Alamos County: 98 Luna County: 1,613 McKinley County: 5,438 Mora County: 25 Otero County: 972 Quay County: 161 Rio Arriba County: 885 Roosevelt County: 768 Sandoval County: 3,338 San Juan County: 4,561 San Miguel County: 304 Santa Fe County: 3,542 Sierra County: 211 Socorro County: 446 Taos County: 537 Torrance County: 191 Union County: 58 Valencia County: 1,855

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 351 Otero County Prison Facility: 420 Otero County Processing Center: 191 Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 194 Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 46 Lea County Correctional Facility: 121 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 13 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 42 Otero County Prison Facility: 473 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 77 Roswell Correctional Center: 219 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 141 Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

Effective Monday, Nov. 16, the New Mexico Department of Health has updated its methodology for reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state to ensure the most accurate information is conveyed to the public. Previously, COVID-19 related hospitalizations were reported to NMDOH through case investigation and contact tracing. However, the ongoing surge in cases has made timely individual contact more difficult and less reliable; and, as a result, hospitalization data may be incomplete. NMDOH is now reporting the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations using data that it receives directly from hospitals throughout the state each day. This near real-time data will help close the gap and comes directly from local communities. As of today, there are 776 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 26,835 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque Avamere at Rio Rancho Avamere at Roswell Aztec Healthcare in Aztec Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Raton BeeHive Homes Deming BeeHive Homes Farmington BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces Brookdale Santa Fe Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho Casa Real in Santa Fe Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo Good Samaritan Society Grants Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Good Samaritan Society Socorro Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales Hilldale House in Albuquerque Ladera Center in Albuquerque Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Legacy at Santa Fe Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque Life Care Center in Farmington Lovington Healthcare in Lovington Kingston Residence of Santa Fe Mariah House in Albuquerque Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming Mission Arch Center in Roswell The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque Princeton Place in Albuquerque Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup Retirement Ranches in Clovis Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque Sandia View West in Rio Rancho Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences Silver City Care Center in Silver City Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell Taos Living Center Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque Village Retirement Community in Roswell The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque Welbrook Senior Living Farmington Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.