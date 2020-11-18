Extended, full closure of SR 203 near Carnation for repairs begins Monday, Nov. 30

Frances Fedoriska, communications, 206-440-4690

Around-the-clock detour required before reopening all lanes near Northeast Stillwater Hill Road

CARNATION – Travelers need to prepare for a lengthy closure of State Route 203 south of Stillwater Hill Road beginning Monday, Nov. 30. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the road for several weeks to install drainage under this section highway and as well as on the hillside above. Since February, this portion of roadway had been reduced to a single lane due to damage from a landslide.

During this around-the-clock closure, traffic will use the same signed detour put in place when the highway sank several inches earlier this year. Due to the nature of this work, this closure is expected to be in place until mid-January.

Once this work is done, both directions of SR 203 will be open while WSDOT spends the winter finalizing a permanent repair.

Why the extended closure?

The road is too narrow to provide a safe space for crews and equipment while keeping a lane open for travel. This closure provides a safe space for this critical work and ensures no time is lost setting up and tearing down the work zone each day.

Active monitoring

WSDOT continues to pay close attention to the weather forecast and, once this temporary fix is complete, crews will monitor instruments installed on SR 203 earlier this year. These measurements will show if there is any new underground movement or rise in the groundwater levels during and following a rain event, which will help determine permanent repair options.