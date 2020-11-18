RAJANT HOSTS UNICEF FUNDRAISER TO SUPPORT WORLD'S STARVING CHILDREN

Virtual Event with Musicians Tomorrow, November 19th, 9 AM to 5 PM EST

/EIN News/ -- Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the provider of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, will host a fundraiser to bring awareness and donations for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), a United Nations agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children in 192 countries worldwide. The virtual event is tomorrow, November 19th, 2020, and will be streamed “live” via Rajant’s YouTube channel from 9 AM to 5 PM EST.

The livestream features the full seven-hour performance of musical artists worldwide, and a GoFundMe page is available to accept donations. Rajant has pledged a donation of $25,000, and will additionally be matching the first $25,000 donated by their partners and customers. Artists include American Singer-Songwriter Morgan James,14-Piece Orchestra City Rhythm, and a host of other musical talent.

With countries in quarantine and closing borders due to COVID, the international food supply chain has been put at significant risk, and global poverty is expected to increase for the first time in decades, potentially reversing the worldwide fight against hunger and malnutrition. According to Rajant’s CEO and Co-founder Robert Schena, “Food is cheap in comparison to the price of starvation. Children are among the most prominent victims of hunger, and it impacts all aspects of their lives in profound ways. Children should not go to bed hungry because of a virus or any other reason, and this event is our way of shining a light on the issue. I was introduced to UNICEF, their story, and board member Jennifer Paradis Behle by Wendi Jay at UNICEF’s annual Snowflake Ball. This introduction led to our musical event. It is my hope and intention for Rajant employees, channel, and customers to unite in a way that is entertaining, informative, and fruitful in much needed monetary support of UNICEF.”

Jennifer Paradis Behle, who serves on the UNICEF USA’s New York Regional Board, will be among the day’s contributors sharing insights about UNICEF’s good works. Regarding Rajant’s musical fundraiser, “As an advocate for UNICEF, it brings me great joy to have Rajant’s support and sincere interest to make a difference. Mr. Schena and the Rajant team have embraced UNICEF’s tagline “For Every Child”. We are grateful to Rajant, online donors, and all the musicians devoting their time, talent, and financial assistance to the day’s success.”

