OER recognizes clean energy achievements across public sector at 4th Annual Lead by Example Awards

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – This week, the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER) recognized 20 state and quasi-government agencies, municipalities, and public schools for their renewable energy and energy efficiency achievements at its Fourth Annual Lead by Example Clean Energy Awards ceremony.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo's Executive Order 15-17 directs state agencies to "Lead by Example" by reducing energy consumption and costs through the adoption of clean energy solutions, such as energy efficiency and renewable resources. Among the Lead by Example directives, the Governor has tasked OER with overseeing and coordinating activities across government. In January 2020, Governor Raimondo signed a new executive order committing Rhode Island to meet 100 percent of its electricity demand with renewables by the end of the decade – a nation-leading initiative.

"I want to thank all of our nominees and award winners for implementing clean energy investments throughout the public sector," said Governor Raimondo. "In the face of climate change, Rhode Island must work toward a cleaner, more affordable and reliable energy future. State and quasi-government agencies, municipalities, school districts, and universities are actively demonstrating that we can reduce energy consumption and costs, while shrinking carbon footprints and growing clean energy jobs."

The Lead by Example program promotes the adoption of clean energy measures across public sector facilities throughout Rhode Island. State and municipal employees are helping to reduce energy costs and mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, while supporting the local clean energy economy. This work often goes unheralded, but is a critical tool in addressing public sector energy burdens across government.

Lead by Example Energy Award-Winners:

Category: Municipality – Town of South Kingstown

The Public Services Department has embarked on a number of mechanical and lighting energy efficiency projects throughout town buildings. The towns of South Kingstown and Narragansett, with the University of Rhode Island, have also formed a solar consortium, which supplies enough energy to power 900 homes a year.

Category: Public School – Scituate Public School

Scituate Schools has pursued comprehensive energy efficiency measures across its elementary, middle and high schools to maximize energy savings.

Category: State Agency – Rhode Island Army National Guard

The Rhode Island Army National Guard has upgraded several of its facility HVAC systems, completed 14 LED lighting retrofits and is currently retrofitting its 15th facility. In 2019, the Guard installed the largest roof-top solar system on a state facility.

Category: Quasi-Public Agency – Narragansett Bay Commission

In 2019, the Narragansett Bay Commission installed a new state-of-the-art building management system and obtained 76 percent of its annual electricity needs from renewable energy resources. To date, the Bay Commission has initiated 27 individual energy efficiency measures resulting in more than 7.5 million kWh per year in energy savings, equivalent to 21 percent of its total energy usage.

The nominees that received honors:

Municipalities:

Town of East Greenwich, City of East Providence, City of Providence, Town of West Warwick

Public Schools:

Bristol Warren Regional School District, Middletown Public Schools, North Kingstown School Department, Tiverton Schools, Warwick Public Schools

State Agencies:

Department of Administration - Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, Rhode Island College, Rhode Island Department of Transportation University of Rhode Island, William M. Davies, Jr. Career and Technical High School

Quasi-Public Agencies:

Rhode Island Convention Center, Rhode Island Public Transit Authority

To read more about how Rhode Island is addressing climate change mitigation and resiliency, please visit: http://climatechange.ri.gov.