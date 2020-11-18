MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

November 9, 2020 to November 16, 2020

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off of our streets. From Monday, November 9, 2020, through Monday, November 16, 2020, MPD detectives and officers recovered 65 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

A Ruger .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old Dartrell Bryant, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession Unregistered Ammunition, and Carrying a Pistol. CCN: 20-160-783

A CZ P-10 F 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-161-076

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered on the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Damian Gorham, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-161-088

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

A Taurus 38 Special .38 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of Pitts Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Kenneth Scott, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Carrying a Pistol while Impaired, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 20-161-227

A Beretta 950 Jetfire .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Labrina Marie Godfrey, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Driving under the Influence, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-161-319

A bolt action rifle, a 98 revolver, a revolver, a 217 revolver, an Ekol Viper 2.5 caliber revolver, a Remington revolver, a F.LLI Pieta revolver, and a M1911A1-67 handgun were recovered in the 800 block of 4th Street, Southwest. CCN: 20-161-492

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Taurus Millennium PT111 G2 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1700 block of Johnson Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Rashike Devor Deans, of Northwest, D.C. and 21-year-old Andre Whitehead, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-161-633

A 12 gauge shotgun and a Lee Enfield .30-06 caliber bolt action rifle were recovered in the 1100 block of 44th Place, Southeast. CCN: 20-161-638

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 600 block of O Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Davon Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Assault on a Police Officer. CCN: 20-161-644

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-161-749

A Taurus PT809 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Demonte Graves, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-161-759

Thursday, November 12, 2020

A Smith & Wesson SD40V .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Tysean Bethea, of Southeast, D.C., 18-year-old Jarmarie Bethea, of Northeast, D.C., and 22-year-old Curtis Scott, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-161-869

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a Sig Sauer 1911 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the Unit block of P Street, Southwest. CCN: 20-161-878

A Glock 23 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of I Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Adam Mitchel Hageman, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receive/Distribute Child Pornography. CCN: 20-161-895

An American Tactical Titan .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Ivan Carter, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 202-162-025

A Taurus Millennium G2C 9mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson .380 caliber revolver were recovered in the 5000 block of Cloud Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Delonte Brewer, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Carrying a Licensed Pistol in a Prohibited Manner. CCN: 20-162-038

A .357 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3400 block of 18th Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-162-064

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 5300 block of Clay Terrace, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Kevin Jerome Jackson, Jr., of Temple Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-162-094

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Trevonne Harper, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-162-229

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Barnaby Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Ernest Martin, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Licensed Pistol in a Prohibited Manner, Failure of Licensee to Carry Documentation, Failure of Licensee to Comply with Duties during Stop, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 20-162-258

Friday, November 13, 2020

A Masada 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Euclid Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-162-476

A Taurus 1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Corcoran Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Dimitri Nicholas Selikhov, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Fleeing, Receiving Stolen Property, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. CCN: 20-162-484

A BB gun was recovered in the 1600 block of Lang Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Roderick Vandike Thomas, III, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 20-162-612

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block Brentwood Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Barry Bryant, of Northeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-162-640

A Czech 52 7.62 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 600 block of Newton Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Daniel Ellsworth Williams, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-162-670