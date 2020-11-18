November 17, 2020 - DCA Announces Award of $3.1 Million in Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit COVID-19 Relief Grants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Grants Aimed at Helping Neighborhoods and Vulnerable Small Businesses Financially Impacted by the Pandemic

TRENTON, NJ – The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) today announced the award of $3.1 million in Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit (NRTC) COVID-19 Relief Grants to 12 nonprofit organizations with approved NRTC neighborhood plans for coronavirus response activities and costs. The organizations will distribute at least 60 percent of the grant funding they receive to small businesses with a physical location in their NRTC neighborhood boundaries.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare many inequalities in our communities, especially in distressed neighborhoods in our state. Because the NRTC Program is one of the best tools we have to positively impact neighborhoods in need, we made it a key part of DCA’s response to this crisis,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner. “Through these relief grants, we are investing in our neighborhoods and small businesses – many of which have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic – to help them get through these hard times so that they can continue to thrive and contribute to their local economy.”

The relief grants are funded by an allocation from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The $3.1 million in grant funds were awarded to 12 nonprofit organizations for 14 approved projects. The organizations receiving the grants actively participate in the NRTC Program and have neighborhood plans approved by DCA. Eligible uses of the grant funding for businesses within NRTC neighborhood boundaries include:

Commercial mortgage, rent, and other bills (utilities, accounts payable);

Resources to get a business established online (for example, an upgraded website to make delivery available to customers);

Perishable inventory that was lost due to an interruption of business;

Procurement of masks, gloves, shield guards, and other personal protective equipment for business owners, staff and customers;

Procurement of hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes;

Social distancing signage and decals;

Procurement of tables, chairs, and other furniture for outdoor dining;

COVID-19 educational materials, activities, and events aimed at businesses; and

Wages for activities substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The nonprofit organizations can also use the grant funding for COVID-19 educational materials, activities, and events not related to businesses and for community access to internet services for food shopping.

The grants may only be used for eligible costs incurred between March 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020 and must be fully expended by December 30.

The grant recipients and projects are listed below:

Grantee Name Municipality Project Description Award Amount Elizabeth Development Company of New Jersey Elizabeth Historic Midtown COVID-19 Relief Program: direct assistance to small businesses in Elizabeth Midtown through grants of $10,000 to $15,000 for eligible expenses $288,000 Elizabeth Development Company of New Jersey Elizabeth Eport COVID-19 Relief Program: direct assistance to small businesses in Elizabethport through grants of $10,000 to $15,000 for eligible expenses $267,000 Heart of Camden Camden Heart of Camden NRTC COVID-19 Relief Application: help nonprofit business organizations establish an online presence and procure PPE and sanitizing supplies; aid for residents including food, personal supplies, and infant/toddler supplies $75,000 Interfaith Neighbors, Inc. Asbury Park West Side Neighborhood of Asbury Park NRTC COVID-19 Relief: support for small businesses, including commercial mortgage and rent, utilities, PPE, sanitizing supplies, and social distancing signage $133,000 Ironbound Community Corporation Newark Ironbound Small Business COVID-19 Relief: grants to small businesses in the neighborhood for eligible expenses $100,000 Isles, Inc. Trenton OTN COVID Relief Program: address COVID-related small business needs in the “Old Trenton” neighborhood; provide PPE and sanitizer for neighborhood residents $120,000 Isles, Inc. Trenton THDC COVID Relief Program: address COVID-related small business needs in the “Trenton Historic Development Collaborative” neighborhood; provide PPE and sanitizer for neighborhood residents $120,000 Jewish Renaissance Foundation, Inc. Perth Amboy Perth Amboy Alliance for Community COVID-19 Relief: provide up to $35,000 in assistance for impacted small businesses; care packages of household and hygiene supplies for residents $230,000 La Casa de Don Pedro, Inc. Newark Lower Broadway Small Business Relief Program: grants to impacted small businesses; PPE, sanitizer, and wipes for residents $464,000 New Jersey Community Development Corporation Paterson NRTC COVID-19 Relief Program: grants to qualifying neighborhood businesses; PPE and sanitizer for neighborhood businesses and residents; marketing campaign to promote local business on local cable TV $270,000 NORWESCAP Phillipsburg NRTC COVID Relief: cover mortgage or rent payments for two months for eligible businesses; build or enhance businesses’ online presence; PPE and air purification and/or sanitizing equipment to keep businesses open $98,000 Parkside Business & Community In Partnership, Inc. Camden Parkside Small Business Grant for COVID-19 Relief: grants to a minimum of 15 small businesses for eligible expenses in the range of $5,000 to $7,500 per business $112,500 Stand Up For Salem Salem NRTC COVID-19 Relief Assistance Oak to Olive Neighborhood: grants to a minimum of 12 small businesses for mortgage, rent, and utility reimbursement assistance, plus PPE and sanitizing supplies $125,000 Unified Vailsburg Services Organization Newark Vailsburg’s Continuum of COVID Care: assistance for impacted small businesses in the South Orange Avenue corridor for eligible expenses, particularly mortgage and rent relief $698,500 14 Approved Projects Total: $3,101,000

The Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit COVID-19 Relief Program is part of a larger coordinated State effort to invest needed dollars into small businesses, small landlords, and impacted communities in the wake of the pandemic.

The DCA offers a wide range of programs and services, including affordable housing production, fire safety, building safety, community planning and development, local government management and finance, and disaster recovery.

