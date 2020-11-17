Appeals court grants stay in lawsuit over Gov. Gavin Newsom’s use of executive power

A California appellate court Tuesday stayed an injunction from a lower court that barred Gov. Gavin Newsom from issuing executive orders that create new law, the latest development in a legal challenge to the governor’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
