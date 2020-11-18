Newest Wildlife Journal Goes Behind the Scenes of Northwoods Law

CONTACT: Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 Nicola Whitley: (603) 271-3211 November 18, 2020

Concord, NH – If you are a fan of Northwoods Law New Hampshire, you won’t want to miss the latest issue of the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine (November/December 2020), which introduces readers to the film crew that brings the popular reality television series to life. Ride along with author Tim Acerno as he spends a day with the TV team and learns about how much work goes into each episode’s production.

You will also learn about the annual summer endeavor of banding geese. In “Goose Banding 101,” Nicola Whitley recounts her experiences wrangling geese to help biologists monitor the Canada goose population in the Atlantic Flyway, which includes the Granite State.

Also in this issue, the Journal’s final installment exploring the articles from 50 years back concludes with “All in the Family,” an ode to “musk carriers” which are mammals such as minks, otters, martens, and fishers which are referred to as furbearers in a modern biological lexicon.

Not a subscriber to New Hampshire Wildlife Journal? The magazine is published 6 times a year by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Subscriptions are just $12 for one year — that’s 40% off the cover price — or $20 for two years. It’s also the perfect gift idea for any outdoor enthusiast.

Don’t Miss an Issue: Subscribe online or by mail at www.wildnh.com/pubs/wj-magazine.html.

For a limited time only, get a WILD Deal when you buy the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s award-winning wildlife calendar AND a one-year subscription to the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal for just $18. Treat yourself, or surprise the “wild ones” in your life with two gifts they’ll love! This special offer applies to both new and current New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine subscribers.

Order by Monday, November 30, 2020, and for only $18, you’ll receive:

A full-year subscription to New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine (6 issues – U.S. addresses only; subscription begins with the January/February 2020 issue)

The 2021 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar (which will be mailed as soon as your order is processed)

FREE shipping and handling – and no tax!

To take advantage of this special offer, visit www.wildnh.com/shop/wild-deals.html to order or call 603-271-3422. This WILD Deal offer is only available through Monday, November 30, 2020.

WILD Deals may also be purchased at the NH Fish and Game Department’s Licensing Office, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.

By taking advantage of this WILD Deal, you’re helping New Hampshire Fish and Game conserve the wildlife and wild places in the Granite State. Thank you for your support!