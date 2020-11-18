TrueChoicePack COO Rakesh Rathore Selected as Finalist for Cincinnati Business Courier’s C -Suite Awards

Cincinnati Business Courier C- Suite Awards TrueChoicePack's COO & CSO- Rakesh Rathore TrueChoicePack's brand- Progress and BioGreenChoice

Dr. Rathore was selected as a finalist due to the leadership he has continued to demonstrate at TCP,one of the fastest growing companies in the Cincinnati area.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rakesh Rathore has been selected as one of the top Chief Operating Officers in the Tri-State area! This places Mr. Rathore among the ranks of other top executives in the region such as Dr. Steve Davis, COO of Cincinnati Children's’ Hospital, and David Jenke, COO of the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. Mr. Rathore was selected as a finalist in the 2020 C-Suite Awards due to the exceptional leadership he has continued to demonstrate at TrueChoicePack, one of the fastest growing companies in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Now in its sixth year, the C-Suite Awards program is hosted by The Cincinnati Business Courier and honors top-level executives who have shown an exemplary ability to drive outstanding performance in their businesses even during a global pandemic. Mr. Rathore is among 8 finalists chosen for the category of COO.

Rakesh Rathore received his Ph.D. in Bio-Chemistry and conducted extensive research work at the University of Cincinnati. Rathore has used this strong scientific background to drive innovation at TrueChoicePack, which is constantly on the cutting edge of sustainability, product development, and supply chain management.

Rakesh was at the forefront of introducing two of TrueChoicePack’s most successful proprietary brands: BioGreenChoice and Progress. BioGreenChoice is a line of eco-friendly, 100% biodegradable, and compostable packaging and disposables which are helping to reduce the use of single-use plastics across the world. The brand has benefitted greatly from Mr. Rathore’s expertise in renewable materials and sustainable technologies. Progress, on the other hand, provides every day, no-nonsense, products such as wipes, trash can liners, and other home essentials. As the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe, Mr. Rathore played a central role in utilizing TrueChoicePack’s robust supply chain to quickly adapt and manufacture PPE products under the Progress brand name.

The results of the 2020 C-Suite awards will be announced on December 4th of this year. Due to the pandemic, The Cincinnati Business Courier will announce the winners in a special section of the Dec. 4th print edition in lieu of a traditional awards ceremony. Best of luck to all the finalists!