Exagen Inc. to Participate in December Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, announced today that company management will participate in the following December investor conferences:



Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, November 30 – December 3, 2020

A recorded company presentation will be available via the Piper Sandler conference site from November 23 to December 3, and on the Exagen website at: https://investors.exagen.com/events

Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference, December 1-3, 2020

Exagen President and CEO Ron Rocca will participate in a Fireside Chat on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10:30 am EST. A link to the live webcast of the Fireside Chat will be posted to the Exagen website at: https://investors.exagen.com/events

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand. Several of these products are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. CB-CAPs assess the activation of the complement system, a biological pathway implicated in systemic lupus erythematosus, or SLE. Exagen’s goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis, or RA. Exagen’s model of integrating testing products and therapeutics positions Exagen to offer targeted solutions to rheumatologists and, ultimately, better serve patients. For more information, please visit www.Exagen.com .

Westwicke Partners

Mike Cavanaugh

Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com

646.677.1838