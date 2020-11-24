Fred Brisker, Sport Afficionado, to Release Updated Version of Popular Blog Site

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals who would like to learn the latest in professional sports will soon be able to access an updated version of an already-popular blog website by sport aficionado Fred Brisker.

Version 2.0 of the sport website can be accessed at http://www.fredbriskersports.com/. According to Brisker, with the professional basketball season starting up so quickly, readers can expect new content and predictions by Dec. 1, 2020. Brisker said he decided to create and then update the website because he wanted to provide a wide variety of relevant sport updates all in one place for his readers’ convenience.

On the website, readers can learn about the latest developments in professional basketball, including the unique situations facing his favorite basketball team, which calls Los Angeles home. In addition to accessing objective information about the team, however, readers can gather some of Brisker’s most entertaining thoughts and ideas on the team’s franchise. The website will also continue to highlight the latest on tournaments in the ultimate frisbee world, as well as the most recent professional football games.

The updated blog website will also showcase the artistic pieces of famous photographers who have captured some of the most iconic moments in professional sports. For instance, readers can learn about a popular 1996 photograph by John Gaps featuring Coach Bela Karolyi and gymnast Kerri Strug. In the photo, viewers can see Karolyi carrying Strug, who earned a gold medal despite suffering from an ankle sprain as well as torn ligaments. According to Brisker, the photography demonstrates Strug’s commitment to winning in spite of her physical struggles, coupled with the consistent support of her coach.

Another photo highlighted on the website is a 1936 one from Heinrich Hoffman, which displays Black track and field icon Jesse Owens. In the photo, viewers can see Owens give the type of salute performed in the military even as German men give Nazi salutes. The photo shows the strong political tension that occurred at that time.

All in all, readers of the newly updated website can expect to receive valuable sports-related information/history and even be inspired to play or watch sports on a whole new level in the months ahead.