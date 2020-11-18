New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, NOV. 18, 2020:

Department of Game and Fish reminds customers to call or go online for services

SANTA FE – As the holiday season is quickly approaching, the Department of Game and Fish is continuing to proactively take measures to keep staff and customers safe from COVID-19 by keeping offices closed. Department services remain accessible to customers by phone, on the website, Facebook or by appointment when required.

The rates at which COVID positive cases and COVID related deaths in New Mexico continue to rise is alarming. Per Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s current executive order, everyone is encouraged to stay home, avoid travel and not attend public gatherings. Officials have predicted that many people may not heed these recommendations during the holidays, causing the Department to take further precautions to keep staff and customers safe from COVID-19. All New Mexico Department of Game and Fish offices, including Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Raton, Roswell and Santa Fe, will be closed to all staff and will remain closed to the public at least through December 4. Other properties, such as the state fish hatcheries, will also remain closed to the public. Visit the Department’s Alert page for information on the closures.

Private land hunters need to be proactive, purchasing licenses online as soon as possible to allow ample time to receive their carcass tag(s). Shipping the paper tag typically takes 14-days. Hunters do have the option to use the NM E-Tag app if they purchase a license within the 14-day window.

If you need assistance, call the Information Center at (888) 248-6866 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

If you need in person help, such as pelt tagging a bear or cougar, appointments must be made in advance. For pelt tagging, please call the Harvest Hotline at (877) 950-5466.

If you need to report a poaching, the Operation Game Thief program is available 24/7. You can report online or by calling 1-800-432-4263. For all other appointments, call the Information Center.

The Department, including the Information Center, will be closed on Nov. 26 and 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

###