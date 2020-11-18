Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Travel Advisory: Route 4 Southbound Lane Reductions Scheduled Starting Tonight

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will resume work tonight on the Division Street Bridge project with a series of lane reductions on Route 4 South in East Greenwich.

Starting Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in the evening, there will be intermittent closures of one lane for bridge work from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. This pattern will be repeated on Thursday, November 19 and Friday, November 20.

The following week, the same pattern will be in place on Sunday, November 22 and Monday, November 23. Two lanes will remain open at all times during this work.

The $22.9 million Division Street Bridge project will replace the bridge deck and modify the abutments of this bridge that carries Division Street over Route 4. Work began in August of 2019 and will be complete in fall of 2022.

