Arkisys & NXTRAC Team Up to Advance Arrivals and Departures of Visiting Space Vessels

Arkisys and NXTRAC Team Up to Support Safe and Routine Arrivals and Departures of Visiting Space Vessels to the Arkisys Port

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arkisys (https://www.arkisys.com), who is building the world's first robotic Space Outpost for Assembly, Integration, and Resupply, is teaming up with NXTRAC (https://www.nxtrac.com), an innovative provider of space solutions and operations, to design advanced mission architectures for rendezvous and proximity operations of satellite spacecraft in orbit.

Through adaptive hardware and software interfaces, web and mobile-based interface ordering, and options for fast launch and data transport, Arkisys is building the Port (https://www.arkisys.com/the-port) which is an evolutionary Space Outpost that provides multiple capabilities and services for a global customer base. Arkisys is developing the platform which will connect customers to their data, their mission, and their ideas for space vessels and businesses now and in the future.

NXTRAC is excited to team up with Arkisys to design and develop spacecraft visiting vessel architecture with a focus on robust rendezvous and proximity operations for the Port. NXTRAC and Arkisys look to advance the work moving forward and provide open source support for transparent and secure RPO, as well as safety and stability for visiting vessels. Both organizations see their work as a key element to the success of the Arkisys Port.

“Arkisys is excited to join forces with NXTRAC, a leader in advanced space mission design and analysis. Their expertise and capabilities will enable us to make this next step into rendezvous and proximity operations, and building routine arrivals and departures a reality for the Port.” says Dan Lopez, Chief Strategy Officer at Arkisys.

As part of the Arkisys Space Outpost program, Arkisys will be hosting several events in the coming weeks, beginning with:

- The First Port Call - Industry Day on November 18, 2020

- Founder’s Institute AMA W/ Dan Lopez on December 8, 2020

- LIVE Demo December 16th, 2020

- Science on the Port hosted by Arkisys and Rhodium Scientific, TBA January 2021

- Undiscovered Markets Fireside Chat, TBA February 2021

- Visiting Vessel Workshop, TBA March 2021

“NXTRAC is proud to be developing the Port’s arrival and departure corridors in low Earth orbit. Led by Arkisys, NXTRAC is defining a safe approach and holding orbits that ensure customer payloads will arrive on-time to the world’s first commercial space platform," says Dr. Darren Garber, Founder, and President of NXTRAC.

Led by a renowned team of Space industry pioneers, Arkisys is building the fastest, incremental Space infrastructure step to take shape quickly, and exist in an agile platform to directly support specific customer needs today, with services to expand and create new markets.

About Arkisys, Inc.

Arkisys, Inc., located in Los Alamitos, California with locations in France, Argentina, and Singapore, is a provider of advanced spacecraft architectures, structures and platform solutions. Arkisys is building the Port which is a robotic Space Outpost that provides multiple capabilities and services for a global customer base. For more information, visit https://www.arkisys.com.

GLOBAL MEDIA CONTACT:

Press and Media Inquiries, please email media@arkisys.com