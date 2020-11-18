HERBL Now Exclusively Distributing MOXIE Cannabis Products in California

/EIN News/ -- Santa Barbara, CA, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HERBL, California’s largest cannabis distributor and supply chain solutions company, announced today that it has partnered with MOXIE™, a leading cannabis operator with products distributed in over 350 dispensaries across seven states. HERBL’s retail network is comprised of more than 850 California retailers, both online and brick-and-mortar.

Products to be sold through HERBL will include MOXIE vape cartridges, concentrates, edibles, as well as a variety of CBD products.

MOXIE invests in research and education to ensure that the value cannabis has in society is fully respected. They maintain their high-quality products through their Laboratory-Grade Three-Step Process. Using pharmaceutical grade technology and strict safety standards, they remain committed to producing and providing consumers with high quality pure cannabis concentrates and related products for both recreational and medicinal cannabis products available on the market.

“At MOXIE, it has always been our vision to create safe, sustainable cannabis that is accessible to everyone. We believe cannabis is not exclusive, but inclusive and that is why we have carefully curated a portfolio that includes the highes quality cannabis at all price points,” says MOXIE CEO Jordan Lams. “With HERBL we believe we can expand our market presence and most importantly allow new consumers to experience the world of MOXIE across California.”

“MOXIE has built its reputation as a quality cannabis brand in California and beyond,” said Mike Beaudry, founder and CEO of HERBL. “They offer a wide array of products which is great for consumers looking for choice and consistency. We are very happy to welcome them to the HERBL brand partner portfolio.”

About MOXIE™

MOXIE™ has developed award-winning brands and a loyal customer base by producing high-quality and consistent cannabis concentrates and related products across multiple markets, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Utah. By using pharmaceutical grade technology and strict safety standards in their cultivation facilities and with a library consisting of hundreds of strains, Moxie provides customers with high-quality recreational and medical cannabis products. Moxie is recognized by its peers in cannabis, winning close to 100 industry awards over the years, including Brand of the Year at the 2018 California Cannabis Association Awards. Jordan Lams was named 100 Most Influential People In Cannabis by High Times two years running, Top 100 Cannabis Leaders 2018 by Entrepreneur Magazine and is a member of the Forbes Business Council.

About HERBL

HERBL is California’s largest cannabis distributor and supply chain solutions company servicing more than 850 storefront and non-storefront retail licensees. Founded in 2016, HERBL brings the state's leading cannabis retailers and top brands together through innovative technology, unparalleled service, and both high-security, state-of-the-art facilities and trucks.

HERBL’s team consists of a strong mix of legacy cannabis operators and entrepreneurs alongside distribution and retail experts with extensive experience in large-scale global supply chains. Exclusive brand partners include leaders in flower, vapes, edibles, topicals, pre-rolls, and concentrate. To learn more, visit www.HERBL.com or follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

