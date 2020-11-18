MEDIA ADVISORY: Tropicana Workers Rallying at Queen’s Park in Protest of Years of Wage Freezes

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tropicana Community Services workers will be holding a rally at Queen’s Park on Thursday, November 19th from 12pm to 1pm. The workers are unionized with SEIU (Service Employees International Union) Local 2 and have been on strike since November 9th after failing to reach a first collective agreement which would end years of wage freezes and other unfair treatment by management.



Tropicana Community Services biggest funder is the Provincial government, whose grants compromise 66% Tropicana’s budget. Instead of providing workers with the modest wage increase they are asking, Tropicana management has used its publicly-funded budget to hire strike-breakers and security guards to impede workers’ efforts to a achieve a fair first collective agreement. Furthermore, the management have used these public funds to hand out at least one bonus to a manager while workers continued to endure up to 15 years of wage freezes.

Workers are rallying at Queen’s Park to protest this unacceptable use of public funds and demand that the Ford government call on the Tropicana board to end wage freezes and return to the bargaining table. More details can be found at TropicanaStrikes.ca.

SEIU Local 2 represents workers in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick and British Columbia.

Contact: Assya Moustaqim-Barrette

assyamb@seiulocal2.ca

416-274-4903