Extended Hours at Select Locations Bookend Tennessee’s Thanksgiving Holiday to Encourage COVID-19 Testing

NASHVILLE – Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group is making more COVID-19 testing options available for Tennesseans statewide leading up to and just after Thanksgiving. The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee National Guard will extend operating hours at 35 county health departments, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time, on Mon., Nov. 23, and Mon., Nov. 30. A list of the county health departments operating with extended hours is below.

Tennessee National Guard personnel will also support testing during extended hours at health departments in the Davidson, Hamilton, and Knox counties. COVID-19 testing at county health departments is free to those who want to receive a COVID-19 test.

A complete, statewide list of all COVID-19 testing sites is available at https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html. All 89 rural county health departments will be open Mon., Nov. 23, through Wed., Nov. 25. County health departments will be closed and will not provide COVID-19 testing from Thurs. Nov. 26, through Sat. Nov. 28, 2020.

Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested. This information is also available at: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control & Prevention has a guide available with recommendations for making Thanksgiving safer to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among family and friends. The guide is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/thanksgiving.html.

Governor Lee formed the UCG on March 23, 2020, bringing together the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military, and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to streamline coordination across key Tennessee departments to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

County Health Department with Expanded Hours 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Local Time - Nov. 23 & Nov. 30, 2020

Northeast

Carter Carter County Health Department 403 G St., Elizabethton Greene Greene Valley Campus 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy., Greeneville Hawkins - Rogersville Hawkins County Health Department 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville Washington Washington County Health Department 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City

East

Anderson Anderson County Health Department 710 N. Main St., Ste. A, Clinton Blount Blount County Health Department 301 McGhee St., Maryville Campbell Campbell County Health Department 162 Sharp-Perkins Road, Jacksboro

Hamblen Hamblen County Health Department 331 W. Main St., Morristown Sevier Sevier County Health Department 719 Middle Creek Road, Sevierville

Southeast

Bradley Bradley County Health Department 201 Dooley St., SE, Cleveland Franklin Franklin County Health Department 266 Joyce Lane, Winchester McMinn McMinn County Health Department 393 County Road 554, Athens Rhea Rhea County Health Department 344 Eagle Lane, Evensville

Upper Cumberland

Cumberland Cumberland County Health Department 1503 S. Main St., Crossville Dekalb Dekalb County Health Department 254 Tiger Drive, Smithville Macon Macon County Fairgrounds 231 Russell Drive, Lafayette Overton Overton County Health Department 5880 Bradford-Hicks Drive, Livingston Putnam Putnam County Fairgrounds 155 Fairgound Lane, Cookeville Warren Warren County Health Department 1401 Sparta St., McMinnville

Mid-Cumberland

Cheatham Cheatham County Health Department 162 County Services Drive, Ste. 200, Ashland City Montgomery Civitan Park 650 Bellamy Lane, Clarksville Rutherford Rutherford County Health Department 100 W. Burton St., Murfreesboro Sumner - Gallatin Sumner County Health Department 1005 Union School Road, Gallatin Williamson Williamson County Ag Expo Center 4215 Long Lane, Franklin Wilson Wilson County Fairgrounds 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon

South Central

Bedford Bedford County Health Department 140 Dover St., Shelbyville Coffee Coffee County Fairgrounds 99 Lakeview Drive, Manchester Lawrence Lawrence County Health Department 2379 Buffalo Road, Lawrenceburg Maury Maury County Health Department 1909 Hampshire Pike, Columbia

West

Dyer Dyer County Health Department 1755 Parr Ave., Dyersburg Fayette Fayette County Health Department 90 Yum Yum Road, Somerville Hardin Hardin County Health Department 1920 Pickwick St., Savannah Haywood Haywood County Health Department 950 E. Main St., Brownsville Obion Obion County Health Department 1008 Mt. Zion Road, Union City Tipton Tipton County Health Department 4700 Mueller Brass Road, Covington