SFIO Smokefree Innotec Signs Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Agrokings Incorporated.DELAWARE, USA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smokefree Innotec Signs Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Agrokings Incorporated
(November 9th, 2020) – Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTC: SFIO) (“The Company” or “Smokefree Innotec”) is pleased to announce it has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Agrokings Incorporated (“AGROKINGS”).
AGROKINGS is a conglomerate of synergistic companies in the food manufacturing and distribution, franchise, and electrical installations which includes the Epiphany Café franchise group, Ardent Bakers, Gorgeous Coffee, and A+ Electrical, all of which are located in New Zealand. Altogether, the companies mentioned are generating millions of dollars in annual revenue and are expanding at a rapid rate throughout the region.
Epiphany Café currently has over 15 franchise locations in New Zealand and hopes to increase this number to 20 before the end of the year. Furthermore, Epiphany Café is currently eyeing eight (8) existing cafes in Australia to be converted into Epiphany Cafes. The company has also started to offer licenses to establishments that intend to offer Epiphany’s signature iced drinks, specialty coffees and artisan donuts.
At the moment, the new management’s intention is to bring the company current with OTC Markets and apply for a ticker symbol and name change. Further updates regarding strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and capital raises will be released in the near future
Paul Hata
Servebank Financial Inc.
+63 977 823 8888
paul@servebank.com
