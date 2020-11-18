MnDOT and local partners move forward with intersection improvements for Hwy 14/County Road 56 in Eagle Lake (Nov. 18, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. — Following an analysis of intersection alternatives, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), Blue Earth County, and the City of Eagle Lake are moving forward with a Restricted Crossing U-Turn (also referred to as a J-Turn) at the intersection of Hwy 14 and Blue Earth County Road 56 in Eagle Lake. Construction is planned for 2022.

Additionally, MnDOT recently installed pavement markings on CR 56 to encourage motorists to stop closer to Hwy 14, which improves visibility for CR 56 traffic as they either cross or turn onto Hwy 14.

MnDOT worked closely with the project partners, as well as collected input from the community prior to arriving at the selected alternative of an RCUT. The public was invited to share feedback on the proposed concepts through a virtual presentation and online survey. For a summary of the community feedback, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy14eaglelake/public-input.html

Additional information about the intersection, including Frequently Asked Questions, is available on the project website at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy14eaglelake.

###