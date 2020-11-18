Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
16th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Castle associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

18 November 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy in Division 27 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit (Jackson County) created by the October 20, 2020, appointment of Judge Sarah A. Castle to the position of circuit judge, Division 1.

There are 14 applicants for the vacancy. Eight of the applicants are women, and six are men. There are five minority applicants. Six applicants work in the private sector; seven work in the public sector. One applicant is employed in both the public and private sectors. The average age of the applicants is 43.2 years.  

Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 14 applicants:

 Jeremy J. Baldwin  MMM  Kea S. Bird-Riley 
 Ardie A. Bland    Randell G. Collins
 Crissy L. Del Percio    Cynthia M. Dodge
 Arimeta R. DuPree    Jo Leigh W. Fischer
 Ashley N. Garrett    Michael A. Herrin
 Brandon A. Lawson    Alicia C. O'Connell
 Patricia M. Scaglia    James A. Witteman Jr. 
The commission will meet to interview applicants starting at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Interviews will take place at the Missouri Court of Appeals, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri. Applicants will be interviewed in person. Any applicant who prefers to be interviewed by videoconference should e-mail Jo Chrisman at jo.chrisman@courts.mo.gov by 3 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020. The public may attend the interviews, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public will be required to satisfy building entry and occupancy protocols as a condition of attending, including response to screening questions, wearing a face covering at all times, social distancing, and gathering limits.

Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as judge in Division 27 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit.

Members of the commission are Cynthia L. Martin, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Phyllis Norman and Kirk Presley; and lay members Connie Cierpiot and Damon Daniel.

###

Contact person: Kimberly K. Boeding, Clerk of the Court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

1300 Oak Street

Kansas City, MO  64106

(816) 889-3600

