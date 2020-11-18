16th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Castle associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County
18 November 2020
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy in Division 27 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit (Jackson County) created by the October 20, 2020, appointment of Judge Sarah A. Castle to the position of circuit judge, Division 1.
There are 14 applicants for the vacancy. Eight of the applicants are women, and six are men. There are five minority applicants. Six applicants work in the private sector; seven work in the public sector. One applicant is employed in both the public and private sectors. The average age of the applicants is 43.2 years.
Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 14 applicants:
|Jeremy J. Baldwin
|MMM
|Kea S. Bird-Riley
|Ardie A. Bland
|Randell G. Collins
|Crissy L. Del Percio
|Cynthia M. Dodge
|Arimeta R. DuPree
|Jo Leigh W. Fischer
|Ashley N. Garrett
|Michael A. Herrin
|Brandon A. Lawson
|Alicia C. O'Connell
|Patricia M. Scaglia
|James A. Witteman Jr.
Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as judge in Division 27 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit.
Members of the commission are Cynthia L. Martin, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Phyllis Norman and Kirk Presley; and lay members Connie Cierpiot and Damon Daniel.
