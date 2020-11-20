Fazle Chowdhury's Second Novel Release

NW, WASHINGTON/DC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Out of commotions of commitments, including a student’s plea for reviewing her latest thesis, to a request from a newspaper editor and finally, a call-back to the publisher of what will be his third novel and fifth book, Fazle Chowdhury can take it all on, even during a pandemic.

At 41, Chowdhury, who enjoys the occasion of indoor fielding with his Havenese dog named Sammy, has had brushes with his fair share of critics of him and his work. He says, “past horrors do bring the present bearable”. Speaking of a time chased by rhinoceros in Tiger Tops- a reserve in Nepal or stuck at the Armenia- Azerbaijan cross border friction fires, Chowdhury says there are more.

At introduction, he always begins by “Please call me Fazle” as he is always elegantly attired. The depictions of Mughal paintings on his wall gives room for indications of his roots. What is surprising is that he is not even from Washington DC, a city where he has resided for nearly two decades. While he does enjoy travels to visit family and friends in Lisbon, Montreal, and Seville, his roots remain diverse. He is a self-proclaimed “third culture kid”, having grown up in Asia and Europe. As a child, Chowdhury moved frequently. He left home to attend Kodaikanal International School, a boarding school in India. Then going on to university and graduate school at Northeastern University. Later attending Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Education. Yet it is the Northeastern “huskies” men’s hockey team that he is passionate about.

In his living room, what looks to be a Mesopotamian vase, Chowdhury will speak to it but in remorseful tomes in what he endured during the horrors of 9/11, and it aftermath. He protested against the 2003 Iraq invasion at Capitol hill ―events which left a lasting mark on him. Next, on the floor lies a Persian carpet. Chowdhury will correct to say that it is from Azerbaijan. Not only will he speak fondly to say that at 23 he left behind all his friends to work at the United Nations Development Program in Baku at its Economic development unit. He will say "it was the happiest time of my life".

Chowdhury remains a relatively unknown figure. “I’ve always preferred to be amongst the shadows” he says, despite being active in social media. The general view among readers is that he is quite an unconventional writer: extremely hard-working, intense in his research and with a writing technique ‘very anciently eclectic’. This is evident in his role as a contributing writer to Portugal based Expresso newspaper on a diverse range of subjects but most specifically on Iran. His publication of Revived Failure in 2019 where Chowdhury wrote a defiant defense for the United States to re-engage with Iran, with the aim to have a direct line between Washington and Tehran. But followed by a series of events, Chowdhury changed course to write short stories, leading to his first novel: With Dark Understandings. It is loosely based on events after the Spanish civil war. In November 2020, Chowdhury published The Other Side of Eden, the story of a royal family epic beset by betrayals, conflict and love that is loosely based on the history of Baluchistan -a province today sliced in three to Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan.

His love for history and finance is evident in his role at Bay Atlantic University where he enjoys the position of adjunct faculty. Students describe him most in one word ‘different’. He is dreaded for his multiple-choice exams but loved for his laughter filled presentations.

His phone rings, and then fax machine delivers on another request. He looks no doubt resilient and proactive. For Fazle, at 3 am it is only business as usual.