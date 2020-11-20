Lana Elco Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The foundation of a sacred union is truth and growth: the truth is what exactly is going on between two people; the growth comes from being honest about feelings without judgment.

Even soulmates must do the work to sustain physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual intimacy.

Lana Elco is a relationship coach and feminine empowerment coach for women who want to master feminine leadership and experience the deepest levels of intimacy with their partners.

“I believe intimacy is more of an organic process,” says Lana. “It’s about relaxing into this intimate space together, focusing on exploration and just being genuinely curious about each other.”

According to Lana, the reason we lose intimacy is because we don't build relationships based on these universal laws, but rather on societal patterns. These relationships may seem great in the beginning but inevitably get lost to this kind of approach.

“Relationships are a process of co-creating. It doesn't need to resemble anything or fit into a box of your expectations,” explains Lana. “Every relationship needs space to breathe. In the universal laws, there is an inhale, you connect, and an exhale, you disconnect. When you disconnect, there's an opportunity to reconnect with yourself and take some time to build up who you are on your own. This is how we are drawn to each other.”

Lana describes her clients as independent, visionary women who have achieved success, but still feel unfulfilled or unsatisfied with the level of intimacy in their romantic relationships. Lana inspires these women to become confident leaders in their relationships.

The founder of Her Intimate Universe & Empowered Women’s Club, Lana’s work is experiential, helping to create a shift in the body as well as the mind. She works with women on the energetic level and shows them how to embody their feminine power in their daily life to create deep, authentic and lasting relationships with their partners.

“Talking is not enough. Your lover is your best healer,” says Lana. “We create experiences in their body, on emotional and spiritual levels, so they can feel it is tangible and real. It is all about embodiment and transcendence.”

