Children with Autism at High Risk of Death from Epilepsy

Autism Parenting Magazine is raising awareness of research showing autistic children are more likely to die from epileptic seizures than the general population.
If more autism parents are supported to spot differences in their child’s usual ‘ASD behaviors’ and given access to the right treatment, there is potential for lives to be saved.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children with autism are more likely to die from epileptic seizures compared to the general population. Autism Parenting Magazine (APM) is on a mission to raise awareness of this fact following the tragic death of a reader’s son.
Research reveals individuals with ASD (autism spectrum disorder) generally die 18 years younger than people without autism, and people with an intellectual disability in addition to autism die 30 years younger than most, with epilepsy being their main mortality risk.
There is also a higher mortality rate and rate of disease associated with seizures in ASD than in seizures experienced by neurotypical people.
A grieving mom told APM she had “no idea seizures are a leading cause of death for people with autism” and called for more public information about links between epilepsy and ASD. In response, APM has published an article titled Autism and Epilepsy: Are Autistic Children at Higher Risk of Seizures?, which examines the facts and helps parents spot the warning signs.
Mark Blakey, Founder of Autism Parenting Magazine, said: “It’s difficult to spot epilepsy in people with ASD as many symptoms of seizures are similar to typical autism behaviors - this could even be one reason for the higher death rate. If more autism parents are supported to spot differences in their child’s usual ‘ASD behaviors’ and given access to the right treatment, there is potential for lives to be saved.”
Typical autism behaviors which mirror symptoms of seizures include: repetitive purposeless behaviors, cognitive delay, impaired social interactions, aggression, and irritability. Among the tips included in APM’s article are: watching ASD children for staring episodes, stiffening, rhythmic shaking, and loss of attention. You can read the full article here.
Research (source of statistics):
The British Journal of Psychiatry, Premature Mortality in Autism Spectrum Disorder
Epilepsy Foundation, Epilepsy and Autism: Is There a Relationship?
About Autism Parenting Magazine:
Autism Parenting Magazine is an award-winning publication focused on improving the quality of life for families affected by ASD. Established in 2012, the magazine focuses on the objective publication of autism-related topics, developments, treatments, news stories, and happenings. APM has become a vital resource for parents and family members in every part of the globe.
