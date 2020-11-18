Celebree School Awards Multiple Licenses to New Franchisee in Virginia

/EIN News/ -- LUTHERVILLE, Md. , Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education with 48 open or under development school locations in 12 states, today awarded three franchise licenses to Vakul Goel. He will own and operate Celebree School locations throughout the Richmond metro area, with the first projected to open in Glen Allen in early 2022.



“I believe in Celebree School’s model and know early education is critical for the development of a child,” said Goel. “Witnessing the importance of child care during the height of the pandemic helped solidify my decision to work with a company that has over 26 years of experience in the space.”

Faculty and staff at Celebree School believe success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection that extends beyond the classroom and into the homes and neighborhoods of the students. The Celebree approach is not simply about educating the “whole child” but the “whole family.”



“Vakul has a wealth of business and management experience, which will help him be successful running multiple Celebree School locations,” said Richard Huffman, founder and CEO. “We’re excited to have him on board as we look to expand Celebree’s presence throughout Virginia.”

Celebree School franchises come with the resources an owner needs to start and run a successful business. Opportunities to open Celebree Schools are available in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia.



Celebree School Grows People Big and Small™ – starting with students who range from six-weeks to school age and extending to parents, teachers and directors. Now people who want to own their own business can be part of Celebree School and channel their passion for the community into the success of their school.



For more information on franchise opportunities, visit the Celebree School website or contact Jim DiRugeris, Chief Development Officer, at jdirugeris@celebree.com or 443-391-6533.



About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. With a Celebree School franchise, entrepreneurs can invest in their financial future and their community by leveraging our proven business model. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

