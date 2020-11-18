Verizon Innovative Learning expands to offer 3M+ teachers free tools for digital education

/EIN News/ -- What you need to know:



As the nation faces a surge in Covid-19 cases, and schools continue to grapple with uncertainty and closures, Verizon is providing additional support and remote learning resources for teachers and students





Expansion of Verizon Innovative Learning will provide additional student connectivity for Title I schools and free professional development for all teachers nationwide

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the ongoing pandemic continues to exacerbate the digital divide in America and increase barriers to digital learning, Verizon is increasing its investment in support of remote learning with the launch of new programs to benefit technology-integrated instruction: Teacher Training Pathways and a new offering to bring connectivity to more students in under-resourced schools. Developed under the Verizon Innovative Learning program, the company’s education initiative focused on addressing barriers to digital inclusion, these programs will bring valuable training and tools to teachers and students in support of digital learning. These efforts are part of Verizon’s continued commitment to Digital Inclusion, a key pillar under Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement, and are vital in helping Verizon reach its goal to provide 10 million young people with the digital skills training necessary for them to thrive in a modern economy.



All K-12 educators across the nation can now access Teacher Training Pathways , a free platform offering courses aligned to micro-credentials on remote and hybrid learning, instructional technology coaching and more. Created in partnership with the education non-profit Digital Promise , Teacher Training Pathways will help teachers become more efficient and effective in delivering technology-integrated instruction. The platform will feature an evolving library of courses to further develop educators’ digital literacy. Registration is now available for courses designed to help educators address learning challenges in remote instruction, explore education technology tools and develop both synchronous and asynchronous instruction for learners.



“Distance learning has placed enormous pressure on both students and teachers and this is especially true of those in underrepresented communities who often lack access to sufficient support systems and resources,” said Rose Stuckey Kirk, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, Verizon. “Providing these new opportunities for educators and students supports our long-standing commitment to increasing skill building and advancing tech equity in education across the U.S.”



Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program provides 1:1 devices, access and professional development to teachers in Title I schools, providing tools that are vital to helping under-resourced students succeed. The program is now expanding to include a new model for schools that already have 1:1 device programs, with Verizon providing hotspots equipped with a 30GB 4G LTE monthly data plan for students who have a school-issued tablet or laptop but lack reliable home internet access. The new model will also provide educators with timely, relevant professional development opportunities through Teacher Training Pathways to better implement technology integrated instruction. Applications are now being accepted by Digital Promise from districts with Title I schools across the nation.



“Now more than ever, it is imperative that our students have reliable access to the internet at home so that they are able to not only complete their homework, but also connect to their school community,” said Lydia Logan, executive director of the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools initiative at Digital Promise. “This new option under the Verizon Innovative Learning program will provide hotspots to students who need access the most so that their learning never stops.”



These initiatives build upon Verizon’s efforts to help under-resourced communities bridge the digital divide. Since 2012, Verizon Innovative Learning has helped to close the digital divide by providing 450,000 students in Title I schools across the country with connectivity, technology and an immersive STEM curriculum, investing over $535M in market value towards STEM education. The Verizon Distance Learning Program, developed in response to Covid-19 to provide reliable, affordable Internet connections and solutions, is now available for more than 38 million students across 40 states and the District of Columbia. Verizon is committed to creating a digitally inclusive and equitable society, helping more students than ever stay connected and thrive in today's virtual learning environment. To learn more about Verizon’s Digital Inclusion efforts, visit CitizenVerizon.com

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Citizen Verizon

Citizen Verizon is the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. Citizen Verizon empowers Verizon to deliver on its mission to move the world forward through action by expanding digital access and resources, protecting the climate, and ensuring people have the skills needed for jobs of the future. Through Citizen Verizon, and the key pillars of Digital Inclusion, Climate Protection and Human Prosperity, the company is committed to providing 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030, supporting 1 million small businesses with resources to help them thrive in the digital economy by 2030, achieving carbon neutrality in its operations by 2035, and preparing 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030. Learn more at CitizenVerizon.com .

About Verizon Innovative Learning

Verizon Innovative Learning, Verizon's education initiative targeting Title 1 schools, addresses barriers to digital inclusion and is a key program under Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. The program provides free 1:1 devices, free internet access and a technology-driven curriculum with the goal to transform the learning experience. Through exposure to cutting-edge technology, the program enables students to develop the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to build an innovative workforce of the future. Since 2012, Verizon Innovative Learning has committed a total of $535 million in STEM education efforts in support of digital inclusion. In 2019, Verizon launched its first 5G-enabled Verizon Innovative Learning classroom, with the goal of 100 by 2021. The company is committed to providing 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030. Learn more at CitizenVerizon.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

