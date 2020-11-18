National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims, a Day for Canadians to Commemorate & Commit to Change

Distracted driving a factor in almost 1 in 4 four fatal crashes in Canada

Distracted driving is a factor in almost 1 in 4 four fatal crashes in Canada. Just as devastating is the fact that it is vehicle passengers or other road users who are more likely to be injured or killed in distraction-related fatal collisions than the distracted driver. This is unlike alcohol-impaired collisions where the alcohol-impaired driver is more often killed or injured. In addition, motor vehicle collisions account for 1 in 3 traumatic workplace deaths in transportation, construction and health care industries combined; many of these incidents involve distraction.

“All of us have experienced or know someone who has experienced a life-changing road crash and it’s vital we acknowledge the choices we make each time we get behind the wheel can contribute to, or prevent, a collision,” says Robyn Robertson, President & CEO, TIRF. “Improved understanding of how driver behaviours significantly impact road crashes also reveals an opportunity to greatly reduce that number to zero by simply making safe driving decisions, every time.”

TIRF has worked tirelessly with its valued partners, sponsors and donors since 1964, to raise awareness, and reduce deaths and injuries caused by preventable collisions. TIRF is supporting communities on this significant day of commemoration by providing employers with two free resources; Distracted Driving & Workplace Safety Form and Distracted Driving & Workplace Safety Checklist. These workplace safety tools were produced by the Canadian Coalition on Distracted Driving (CCDD), an initiative of TIRF, Drop It And Drive® (DIAD) and The Co-operators. Over the past five years, CCDD members and stakeholders representing education, enforcement, academia, government, health and industry sectors, including insurance, automotive and trucking industries, have collaborated to increase safety for businesses and communities.

These resources provide employers with free, real-world tools to support distracted driving workplace safety policies. The Distracted Driving & Workplace Safety Form engages employees through education, best practices, and prevention strategies to reduce distraction. The accompanying Checklist is an agreement between employer and employee to make road safety a priority at, or after work.

“Through our relationship with TIRF and CCDD, The Co-operators has been actively convening and collaborating with like-minded organizations across industry sectors to help influence change and public perception of important issues such as distracted driving. Our ultimate goal is to change dangerous driving behaviours and keep our communities safe,” explains Lisa Guglietti, COO, The Co-operators. “Our organization has aligned our enterprise long-term goals to nine of the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); two of which speak directly to the importance of improved road safety. Through our continued partnerships, we’re linked with a collective global effort to protect the environmental, social and financial well-being of current and future generations.”

These free business tools support employers in their efforts to create safe working environments for their workforce as well as the communities through which they travel. In recognition of National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims, we encourage Canadian organizations, governments, individuals and other road safety stakeholders to join us in continuing to work towards increasing road safety for all road users.

The mission of the Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF) is to reduce traffic-related deaths and injuries. TIRF is an independent, charitable road safety research institute. Since its inception in 1964, TIRF has become internationally recognized for its accomplishments in identifying the causes of road crashes and developing programs and policies to address them effectively.

The Co-operators Group Limited is a Canadian co-operative with more than $53.3 billion in assets under administration. Through its group of companies, it offers home, auto, life, group, travel, commercial and farm insurance, as well as investment products. The Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. The Co-operators is ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada and listed among the Best Employers in Canada by Kincentric (formerly AON). For more information, visit www.cooperators.ca .





