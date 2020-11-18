Latest News: LOC and NPS Announce 2020 Holland Prize Winner

The Library of Congress and the National Park Service announced today that the 2020 Leicester B. Holland Prize will be presented to an architectural team at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana, led by Guy W. Carwile, architect emeritus and the Ken Hollis endowed professor of the School of Design. The prize honors an outstanding historic building, structure or landscape drawing.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.